What is Franco Colapinto's Net Worth?

Franco Colapinto is an Argentine racing driver who has a net worth of $5 million. Franco Colapinto became internationally known as a Formula One driver with the team Williams. In January 2025, he was acquired from Williams by Alpine for a fee of €20 million. In his debut F1 season in 2024, he raced in nine Grand Prix, with his maiden points finish coming at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Colapinto previously competed in FIA Formulas 2, 3, and 4, and won the F4 Spanish Championship in 2019.

Early Life

Franco Colapinto was born on May 27, 2003 in Pilar, Argentina. He is of Ukrainian descent through his mother and of Italian ancestry through his father.

Karting Career

Colapinto began competitive kart racing when he was nine years old. He claimed his first major wins in 2016, when he won the Pre-Junior class at both the Argentine Championship and the Buenos Aires Regional Championship. In 2017, Colapinto won the Junior class at the Buenos Aires Regional Championship, and in 2018 he won the Sudam class at the Argentine Championship. Also in 2018, he won the gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

F4 Spanish Championship, 2018-2019

At the age of 14, Colapinto moved to Italy to pursue his racing career. He made his professional debut in 2018, driving for Drivex in the final round of the F4 Spanish Championship. Colapinto performed at a high level, winning the final race. He went on to compete in the full F4 Spanish Championship in 2019, with his father selling his house to fund the season. Colapinto ended up winning the title by a margin of nearly 100 points.

Various Series, 2019-2021

In early 2020, Colapinto joined Kiwi Motorsport for the Toyota Racing Series, and came in third in the standings. That summer, he joined Formula Renault Eurocup as a driver for MP Motorsport. Colapinto did well during the season, capturing nine podiums and coming in third place in the championship. He remained with MP Motorsport in 2021 as he joined the inaugural Formula Regional European Championship. Despite missing two rounds, he came in sixth place in the standings. Also in 2021, Colapinto began sports car racing when he competed in the Asian Le Mans Series with G-Drive Racing. He went on to race in the European Le Mans Series, finishing fourth in the standings. Additionally, Colapinto took part in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship and the 2021 GT World Challenge Europe.

FIA Formula 3 Championship

In 2022, Colapinto signed with Van Amersfoort Racing for the FIA Formula 3 Championship. He finished his rookie F3 season with two wins and five podiums, good for ninth place in the Drivers' Championship. For the 2023 season, Colapinto returned to MP Motorsport, and had very similar results to his previous season. Once again, he finished with two wins and five podiums, although this time he managed to come in fourth place in the Drivers' Championship.

FIA Formula 2 Championship

MP Motorsport promoted Colapinto to Formula 2 for the final race of the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship. He remained in F2 for the first part of the 2024 season, amassing 96 points and sitting at sixth in the standings.

FIA Formula One World Championship

In early 2023, Colapinto joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy, a driver development program created by the Formula One team Williams. He would go on to make his Formula One free practice debut at the 2024 British Grand Prix. Colapinto made his official F1 debut at the subsequent Italian Grand Prix, making him the first F1 driver from Argentina since Gastón Mazzacane in 2001. Next, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Colapinto achieved his maiden points finish, a historic feat that made him the first Argentine to score points in F1 since Carlos Reutemann in 1982. He went on to achieve another points finish at the United States Grand Prix. With his nine Grand Prix appearances and five championship points in 2024, Colapinto finished 19th in the standings.

In January 2025, Franco was acquired from Williams by Alpine for a fee of €20 million.