What is Felipe Massa's Net Worth?

Felipe Massa is a Brazilian racing driver who has a net worth of $50 million.

Felipe Massa is best known for his long Formula One career with Sauber, Ferrari, and Williams, and for coming within one point of winning the 2008 Formula One World Drivers' Championship. Over 15 seasons in F1, Massa won 11 Grands Prix, earned 41 podium finishes, took 16 pole positions, and became one of the most successful Brazilian drivers of the post-Ayrton Senna era. His most famous years came with Ferrari, where he raced alongside Michael Schumacher, Kimi Räikkönen, and Fernando Alonso. Massa was beloved for his emotional 2006 and 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix victories, his recovery from a life-threatening 2009 crash in Hungary, and his long second act with Williams. After leaving Formula One, he competed in Formula E, Brazilian stock cars, and sports car racing, while remaining connected to motorsports through ambassador work and business partnerships.

Early Life

Felipe Massa was born on April 25, 1981, in São Paulo, Brazil. He was raised in Botucatu, in the countryside of São Paulo state. Massa developed an interest in speed as a child and began karting when he was eight years old.

After several years in karting, Massa moved into single-seater racing. In 1999, he won the Brazilian Formula Chevrolet championship. He then moved to Europe and won both the Italian Formula Renault and European Formula Renault championships in 2000. In 2001, he won the Euro Formula 3000 championship with Draco Racing, a dominant season that helped launch him toward Formula One.

Sauber and Ferrari Test Driver

Massa made his Formula One debut with Sauber in 2002. He was fast but raw, showing the speed that made him a serious prospect while also making the mistakes expected from a young driver. After one season, he spent 2003 as a Ferrari test driver, gaining experience inside the most powerful team in the sport.

He returned to Sauber in 2004 and stayed through 2005. Those seasons helped him mature into a more complete driver. Ferrari then chose him to replace Rubens Barrichello for the 2006 season, pairing him with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari Career

Massa's Ferrari years made him a star. In 2006, he won his first Formula One race at the Turkish Grand Prix and later won the Brazilian Grand Prix, becoming the first Brazilian driver since Ayrton Senna to win at home. He finished third in the championship that year behind Fernando Alonso and Schumacher.

In 2007, Massa remained with Ferrari as Schumacher retired and Kimi Räikkönen joined the team. Massa won three races that season and played a role in Ferrari's successful title campaign, with Räikkönen winning the Drivers' Championship and Ferrari winning the Constructors' Championship.

His best season came in 2008. Massa won six races, including the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix. For a few seconds, he appeared to have won the world championship, only for Lewis Hamilton to pass Timo Glock on the final corner of the final lap and take the title by one point. The image of Massa winning his home race while losing the championship remains one of the most dramatic moments in Formula One history.

2009 Crash and Comeback

In qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix, Massa was struck in the helmet by a spring that had fallen from Rubens Barrichello's car. The impact fractured his skull and caused a serious eye injury. He underwent emergency treatment and missed the rest of the season.

Massa returned to Formula One in 2010 with Ferrari. Although he continued to score podiums and remained a respected driver, he never fully regained the championship-challenging form of 2008. From 2010 through 2013, he served as teammate to Fernando Alonso, often playing a supporting role as Ferrari built its title efforts around Alonso.

Williams and Final F1 Seasons

Massa joined Williams in 2014 and enjoyed a strong late-career revival. Paired with Valtteri Bottas, he helped Williams return to the front of the grid during the early years of the hybrid engine era. He scored podiums and took pole position at the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix, giving Williams one of its most memorable moments of the decade.

Massa initially retired from Formula One after the 2016 season, but returned in 2017 when Bottas left Williams for Mercedes after Nico Rosberg's sudden retirement. Massa completed one final season with Williams before retiring from F1 for good at the end of 2017.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Felipe Massa earned an estimated $102.06 million in Formula One salary during his career. The majority came from Ferrari, where he earned roughly $81.32 million across his race-driver years. His Williams years added approximately $19.74 million, while his Sauber salary accounted for around $1 million of the total.

His highest reported salary season came in 2010, when he earned about $18.62 million with Ferrari. Other major earning years included 2008, when he earned around $12 million, and several Ferrari seasons in the $8 million to $13 million range. At Williams, Massa earned roughly $5.8 million in 2014, $4.44 million in 2015, $4.5 million in 2016, and $5 million in 2017.

Massa also earned money through endorsements, sponsorships, appearance fees, and ambassador roles. His most important personal commercial relationship has been with Richard Mille. The luxury watchmaker made Massa one of its earliest and longest-running sports partners, produced several models connected to him, and used him as a real-world test driver for watches designed to withstand extreme racing conditions. He has also had relationships connected to helmet maker Schuberth, management company All Road Management, and various motorsport sponsors.

After leaving Formula One, Massa continued earning through Formula E, Brazilian Stock Car competition, sports car racing, brand appearances, speaking engagements, and motorsport ambassador roles.

Crashgate Lawsuit

Massa's 2008 championship loss returned to the headlines years later because of the Singapore Grand Prix "Crashgate" scandal. In that race, Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. deliberately crashed to help teammate Fernando Alonso win. Massa had been leading before the safety car sequence ruined his race, and he finished outside the points.

Massa later pursued legal action against Formula One Management, the FIA, and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, arguing that the Singapore result should have been addressed before the 2008 championship was finalized. He has sought damages tied to the title he believes he should have won. The lawsuit remains a major late-career storyline, but it has not changed the official championship result.

Personal Life

Massa married Anna Raffaela Bassi in 2007. Their son, Felipinho, was born in 2009. Massa has often been known in the paddock as warm, emotional, and approachable, which helped make him one of the more popular drivers of his generation.

He has also remained closely connected to Brazil. His home victories at Interlagos were among the defining moments of his career, and his near-title in 2008 made him a central figure in Brazilian motorsports history.

Legacy

Felipe Massa's legacy is bigger than the championship he narrowly missed. He won races for Ferrari, fought for a world title, survived a terrifying crash, rebuilt his career, and remained competitive long after many drivers would have faded.

For Ferrari fans, Massa represents loyalty, speed, emotion, and one of the most heartbreaking title losses in F1 history. For Brazilian fans, he was the country's strongest Formula One contender after Ayrton Senna. He may never have officially been world champion, but his 2008 season remains one of the great almost-championships in modern racing.