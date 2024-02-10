What is Eli Tomac's Net Worth?

Eli Tomac is a professional Motocross and Supercross racer who has a net worth of $5 million. Eli Tomac has won multiple championships since turning professional in 2010. Additionally, he won a record-setting sixth Daytona Supercross in 2022, and extended that record the next year by winning his seventh. Among his many other career achievements, Tomac ranks second all-time in 450cc AMA Supercross wins.

Early Life

Eli Tomac was born on November 14, 1992 in Cortez, Colorado to Kathy and John, the latter a former BMX, road cycling, and mountain bike racing champion. He has an older brother.

Amateur Career

As an amateur, Tomac won eight Loretta Lynn's Amateur Championship titles, with his first coming in 2004, his sixth year of competing. He went on to win titles in 2006 and 2007, and multiple titles in both 2008 and 2009, including the 125cc FIM Junior World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand.

250cc Career

In 2010, Tomac made his professional debut in the 250cc AMA Hangtown Motocross season opener. Riding for Team Geico Honda, he won the event, making him the first rider in the history of the sport to win on his professional debut. In his second professional season in 2011, Tomac took two wins and six podium positions for a second-place finish in the Supercross season. He did better in 2012, claiming five wins and seven podium finishes to win his first AMA Supercross Championship. Tomac came close to defending his title in 2013, but ended up finishing two points behind Ken Roczen. However, he won the AMA Motocross title with seven wins and 12 podium finishes.

450cc Career

Tomac was plagued by injuries during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. However, he managed to come in second to Ryan Dungey in the 450cc Supercross Championship. After sitting out 2016, Tomac came back strong in 2017, winning the AMA Motocross Championship and only narrowly missing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross title to Dungey. He went on to successfully defend his Motocross title in both 2018 and 2019. Tomac continued his success in 2020, winning his fourth Daytona Supercross and his first 450cc AMA Supercross Championship. However, he struggled the next season, winning just three races en route to a third-place finish in the Supercross standings. In Motocross, Tomac came in a distant second in the standings.

Following his disappointing 2021, Tomac had one of the best years of his career in 2022. In Denver, he clinched the 450cc AMA Supercross title, and at Fox Raceway II in California he claimed the 450cc AMA Motocross title. This made Tomac the first person since Dungey in 2015 to win both the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships in the same year. Moreover, he won a record-setting sixth Daytona Supercross. For his incredible year, Tomac won the Best Male Action Sports Athlete ESPY Award. He subsequently came into 2023 as a strong favorite, and was neck-and-neck with Chase Sexton for much of the Supercross season. Tomac won his seventh Daytona Supercross, extending his record. However, in the penultimate round, he ruptured his Achilles tendon and had to cede the championship to Sexton. After recovering from his injury, he returned for the 2024 season.

Motocross des Nations

Beyond his domestic career, Tomac has competed internationally as part of the US national team in the annual Motocross des Nations race. He first competed in the event in 2013, helping Team USA finish in second overall. The following year, Tomac and Team USA came in third place. Tomac didn't return to the Motocross des Nations until 2018, when he captained Team USA to a fifth-place finish. In his fourth Motocross des Nations, in 2022, he captained the team once again, this time helping the US win the event.

Personal Life

With his wife Jessica Steiner, whom he first met in 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona, Tomac has a daughter named Lev and a son named Noah. His wife works as a marketing assistant and founded the nonprofit Mountain Paws Rescue Center.