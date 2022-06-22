Doug DeMuro Net Worth:

What is Doug DeMuro's Net Worth?

Doug DeMuro is an American YouTube personality, writer, and businessman who has a net worth of $10 million. Doug DeMuro best known for his eponymous automobile review YouTube channel. Prior to this, he wrote for such blogs as The Truth About Cars and Jalopnik, and was an editor and writer for the Autotrader.com blog Oversteer. Among his other endeavors, DeMuro runs the automobile auction website Cars & Bids, which he began in 2020.

Early Life and Education

Doug DeMuro was born on May 22, 1988 in Denver, Colorado. As a teen, he went to George Washington High School. For his higher education, DeMuro attended Emory University, from which he graduated with a BA in economics.

Career Beginnings

In 2012, DeMuro landed his first job in Atlanta, Georgia at the North American headquarters of Porsche, where he served as a vehicle allocation manager. He also penned articles for the online automobile marketplace Autotrader.com. After a year at Porsche, DeMuro quit his job in order to devote his time to writing about cars. He went on to write for three automobile blogs: The Truth About Cars, Jalopnik, and his own blog, PlaysWithCars. In 2014, DeMuro moved from Atlanta to Philadelphia. He continued to write columns online, and also had some of his writing published by the Philadelphia Media Network and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

YouTube

DeMuro launched his self-titled YouTube channel in 2013. On the channel, he reviews a wide range of automobiles from the 70s to the present day, and evaluates each car by assigning it a score between 10 and 100. DeMuro has reviewed such notable classic cars as the Ford GT, Ferrari F40, and Bugatti Chiron. He has also reviewed such newer automobiles as the Maserati Ghibli and the Tesla Model 3. The cars reviewed by DeMuro are typically owned by other individuals or by dealerships. Popular with audiences, DeMuro's channel has racked up over four million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion views since its inception.

In 2018, DeMuro began a second YouTube channel called More Doug DeMuro, which includes vlog-style content and question-and-answer videos. Not all of the content on this channel is related to cars.

Most of the videos on Doug's primary YouTube channel have well-over 1 million views and a large portion are above 5 million.

Cars & Bids

After leaving Autotrader.com, DeMuro launched an automobile auction website called Cars & Bids in 2020. The site only takes cars built in 1980 or later; its first listing was DeMuro's own Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG Wagon from 2012. Through the site, he has sold his Kia Stinger GT2 AWD. In 2021, Cars & Bids had 4,000 listed automobiles, with $75 million spent by customers.

Doug DeMuro Car Collection



Over the years, DeMuro has owned more than 25 different automobiles, many of which have been showcased on his YouTube channel. When he was 16, he acquired his first car as a gift from his parents: a 1996 Volvo 850 sedan. Among his other notable vehicles, DeMuro bought a used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover from CarMax in late 2012 that came with a six-year, 66,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. DeMuro made many repairs to the car, updating viewers on his YouTube channel along the way. He ended up keeping the car until close to the end of the warranty period, at which time he gave it to a friend in Nantucket, Massachusetts. During his work on the Range Rover, DeMuro purchased a 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena with a loan.

From his former Autotrader.com boss Karl Brauer, DeMuro bought a 2005 Ford GT. He also owns a 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet; a 1994 Audi RS2 Avant; a 2020 Land Rover Defender 110; and a 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser, among other cars.

Books

While he was writing online columns in 2013, DeMuro also penned two books: "Play With Cars" and the e-book "From My Perspective." The former features personal car anecdotes while the latter contains non-car-related writing. DeMuro published his third book, "Bumper to Bumper," in 2016.

Jay Leno

Beyond his appearances on his own YouTube channels, DeMuro appeared on the CNBC television series "Jay Leno's Garage" in 2017. On the show, he played a game with Leno wherein he attempted to identify different automobiles while blindfolded. DeMuro worked with Leno again in 2019 reviewing a McLaren F1 owned by Leno. Writing for Autotrader.com, DeMuro declared the vehicle the "greatest car ever made."

Personal Life

With his wife Joanna, DeMuro primarily resides in San Diego, California where in late 2019 they paid $1.7 million for an historic property that dates back to 1913. In June 2022 Doug and Joanna paid $3.5 million for a 3,000 square-foot vacation home on the other side of the country in Nantucket, Massachusetts. This property dates back to the 1870s.

The couple adopted a bearded Collie called Noodle, and later had a son in 2021.