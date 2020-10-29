Daniil Kvyat net worth: Daniil Kvyat is a Russian racing driver who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being one of the most successful Russian racing drivers of all time.

Daniil Kvyat was born in Ufa, Russia in April 1994. He competes in Formula One for Scuderia AlphaTauri and races under the Russian flag. He first competed in the Formula One World Championship at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix. Kvyat earned championship titles ta the 2013 GP3 Series and the 2012 Formula Renault 2.0 Alps. He has competed for the FIA European F3 Championship series in 2013, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series from 2010 to 2012, the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC series in 2011, the Toyota Racing Series in 2011, the Formula BMW Europe series in 2010, and the Formula BMW Pacific series in 2010. Daniil Kvyat starting out in karting in 2005 and moved to Italy to compete.