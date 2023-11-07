What Is Daniel Ricciardo's Net Worth and Salary?

Daniel Ricciardo is an Australian racing driver who has a net worth of $50 million. Daniel Ricciardo competes in Formula One for Scuderia AlphaTauri, and he previously competed for Red Bull Racing, Renault, and McLaren. Daniel has won eight Grand Prix races, and during his previous career as a karter, he won the 2005 Australian CIK Championship Series — Intercontinental A. He won the 2008 Formula Renault 2.0 WEC and the 2009 British Formula 3 Championship, and he has earned the British Racing Drivers' Club's Bruce McLaren Trophy three times.

In 2022, Ricciardo was made a Member of the Order of Australia for "significant service to motor sport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community." In August 2018, Daniel signed a two-year contract with Renault that paid him an astonishing $35 million per year. Under his previous contract with Red Bull, he was making $6 million per year. In 2011, he was the subject of the Red Bull TV docuseries "Destination One," which won a Bronze Medal for Online Sports Program at the New York Festivals. In 2023, Ricciardo began co-hosting "The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett" on ESPN2.

Early Life

Daniel Ricciardo was born Daniel Joseph Ricciardo on July 1, 1989, in Perth, Western Australia. His parents, Grace and Giuseppe "Joe" Ricciardo, are Italian-Australian, and Joe raced at Wanneroo's Barbagallo Raceway during Daniel's youth. Ricciardo and his sister, Michelle, grew up in Perth's Duncraig suburb in a Catholic household, and Daniel studied at the Catholic school Newman College. He began karting with the Tiger Kart Club when he was 9 years old, and in 2005, he finished in eighth place in the Western Australian Formula Ford championship. In 2007, Ricciardo competed in the Formula Renault 2.0 Italia, finishing sixth, and was subsequently chosen by the Red Bull Junior Team.

Career

In 2008, SG Formula selected Daniel for its Formula 3 Euro Series team, and he made his debut with the team at the Nürburgring in Germany. The following year he drove for Carlin Motorsport in the British Formula 3 Championship and signed with Tech 1 for the 2010 season. He finished the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in second place with Tech 1, missing out on first place by just two points. From 2009 to 2011, Ricciardo was a test driver for Red Bull Racing, and around this time, he also served as a test and reserve driver for the sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso.

In 2011, Red Bull Racing contracted him out to Hispania Racing, and his Grand Prix debut took place at the British Grand Prix in July of that year. Daniel drove for Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013, and he was promoted to the Red Bull team for the 2014 season. He finished third in the 2014 and 2016 FIA Formula One World Championships. In 2018, he signed a two-year contract with Renault, and he finished in fifth place in the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship. Ricciardo joined the McLaren team, and he finished eighth in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship.

He finished in 11th place in 2022, and after leaving McLaren at the end of the season, Daniel rejoined Red Bull Racing. He then replaced Nyck de Vries on the AlphaTauri team, and he broke a bone in his hand during a practice for the Dutch Grand Prix and had to undergo surgery. Ricciardo missed several races, but he returned to racing in October 2023 for the United States Grand Prix. In September 2023, it was announced that Daniel would be staying with AlphaTauri for the 2024 season.

Personal Life

Daniel chose three as his racing number in honor of driver Dale Earnhardt, who was known for driving Richard Childress Racing's No. 3 Chevrolet. Earnhardt was driving a No. 3 car when he died in a crash during the 2001 Daytona 500. Ricciardo told "USA Today Sports" in 2014, "I was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt. I'm a fan of motorsports, but I've followed NASCAR since I was very young. It was my first go-kart number, as well. When Formula One said you can pick your numbers this year, it was a no-brainer for me to choose the 3." Daniel is a fan of the Australian Football League team the West Coast Eagles, and in 2015 and 2016, he was their #1 ticket holder. He is also a fan of the UFC and the NFL team the Buffalo Bills. A May 2023 article in "Who" reported that Ricciardo is in a relationship with Heidi Berger and that "it's believed the pair may have been dating since 2019." Heidi's father is Gerhard Berger, a former Formula One driver who won 10 Grand Prix races. The article also stated, "Prior to his relationship with Heidi, he was linked to Red Bull colleague Annemarie Horbass and Australian model Jessica Gomes, but these romances were never confirmed. His longest relationship to date was with his high school sweetheart, Jemma Boskovic … Jemma even followed Dan to Monaco as his racing career took off, and the pair lived there together before breaking off their relationship in 2018."

Awards

Ricciardo won the British Racing Drivers' Club's Bruce McLaren Trophy in 2013, 2014, and 2016 and Innes Ireland Trophy in 2014 and 2015. In 2014, he received the Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini, Confartigianato Motori Driver of the Year award, and "GQ Australia" Sportsman of the Year award, followed by the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough Performance of the Year in 2015. Daniel was named Confartigianato Motori Driver of the Year again in 2018.

Real Estate

In 2018, Daniel paid $8.75 million a home in Beverly Hills. The home includes five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a terrace, a pool, and a jacuzzi.