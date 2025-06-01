What is Courtney Force's Net Worth?

Courtney Force is a retired NHRA Funny Car driver and former standout member of John Force Racing who has a net worth of $4 million. Courtney Force is best known for being one of the winningest female drivers in NHRA Funny Car history and for carrying on the legacy of her father, John Force. During her racing career, Courtney won 12 national events and made 17 final-round appearances, becoming a fan favorite for her performance on the track and high-profile endorsements off it.

Courtney gained attention not only for her success in a male-dominated class but also for her visibility outside the racing world. She was sponsored by major brands like Traxxas and Advanced Auto Parts and became one of the most recognized faces in the sport before her retirement from full-time competition in 2019.

Early Life

Courtney Force was born on June 20, 1988. She grew up in Southern California as the youngest daughter of John and Laurie Force. She has two older sisters, Ashley and Brittany, and a half-sister, Adria.

Immersed in drag racing from an early age, she began competing in junior dragsters and later advanced to Super Comp and Top Alcohol Dragster classes. She studied communications at Cal State Fullerton before transitioning to professional Funny Car racing, joining the family's team, John Force Racing.

NHRA Career

Courtney began competing in the NHRA Funny Car class in 2012. In her rookie season, she became the first woman to win a Funny Car race in over four years. She continued to improve each year, ultimately winning four races in the 2014 season and finishing in the top five in points multiple times.

She regularly raced against her father and other top drivers, building a reputation for consistency and competitiveness. With 12 career wins, she became the most successful female Funny Car driver in NHRA history by victories. In 2018, she secured the No. 1 qualifying spot a record-setting 11 times in a single season.

In early 2019, Force announced she was stepping away from racing to focus on her family and personal life.

Personal Life

Courtney Force married IndyCar driver Graham Rahal in 2015. Graham is the son of racing legend Bobby Rahal, a former Indianapolis 500 winner and co-owner, along with David Letterman, of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, one of the premier teams in the IndyCar Series. The couple resides in Indiana and welcomed their first child in 2020. Since retiring from racing, Courtney has kept a relatively low profile, occasionally appearing at racing events in support of John Force Racing and her family. She remains involved in charitable causes and the motorsports community through media and event appearances.

Through her half sister Adria, drag racer Robert Hight is Courtney's former brother-in-law.