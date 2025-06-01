Last Updated: June 2, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesRace Car Drivers
Net Worth:
$4 Million
Birthdate:
Jun 20, 1988 (36 years old)
Birthplace:
Yorba Linda
Gender:
Female
  1. What Is Courtney Force's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. NHRA Career
  4. Personal Life

What is Courtney Force's Net Worth?

Courtney Force is a retired NHRA Funny Car driver and former standout member of John Force Racing who has a net worth of $4 million. Courtney Force is best known for being one of the winningest female drivers in NHRA Funny Car history and for carrying on the legacy of her father, John Force. During her racing career, Courtney won 12 national events and made 17 final-round appearances, becoming a fan favorite for her performance on the track and high-profile endorsements off it.

Courtney gained attention not only for her success in a male-dominated class but also for her visibility outside the racing world. She was sponsored by major brands like Traxxas and Advanced Auto Parts and became one of the most recognized faces in the sport before her retirement from full-time competition in 2019.

Early Life

Courtney Force was born on June 20, 1988. She grew up in Southern California as the youngest daughter of John and Laurie Force. She has two older sisters, Ashley and Brittany, and a half-sister, Adria.

Immersed in drag racing from an early age, she began competing in junior dragsters and later advanced to Super Comp and Top Alcohol Dragster classes. She studied communications at Cal State Fullerton before transitioning to professional Funny Car racing, joining the family's team, John Force Racing.

Getty Images

NHRA Career

Courtney began competing in the NHRA Funny Car class in 2012. In her rookie season, she became the first woman to win a Funny Car race in over four years. She continued to improve each year, ultimately winning four races in the 2014 season and finishing in the top five in points multiple times.

She regularly raced against her father and other top drivers, building a reputation for consistency and competitiveness. With 12 career wins, she became the most successful female Funny Car driver in NHRA history by victories. In 2018, she secured the No. 1 qualifying spot a record-setting 11 times in a single season.

In early 2019, Force announced she was stepping away from racing to focus on her family and personal life.

Personal Life

Courtney Force married IndyCar driver Graham Rahal in 2015. Graham is the son of racing legend Bobby Rahal, a former Indianapolis 500 winner and co-owner, along with David Letterman, of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, one of the premier teams in the IndyCar Series. The couple resides in Indiana and welcomed their first child in 2020. Since retiring from racing, Courtney has kept a relatively low profile, occasionally appearing at racing events in support of John Force Racing and her family. She remains involved in charitable causes and the motorsports community through media and event appearances.

Through her half sister Adria, drag racer Robert Hight is Courtney's former brother-in-law.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Robert Hight Net Worth
    Robert
    Hight
  2. Larry Dixon Net Worth
    Larry
    Dixon
  3. Alexis DeJoria Net Worth
    Alexis
    DeJoria
  4. Graham Rahal Net Worth
    Graham
    Rahal
  5. Brittany Force Net Worth
    Brittany
    Force
  6. Salman Rushdie Net Worth
    Salman
    Rushdie
  7. Scott Boras Net Worth
    Scott
    Boras
  8. John Force Net Worth
    John
    Force
  9. Alfred Hitchcock Net Worth
    Alfred
    Hitchcock
  10. Huey Lewis Net Worth
    Huey
    Lewis
  11. Magnus Carlsen Net Worth
    Magnus
    Carlsen
  12. Nick Nolte Net Worth
    Nick
    Nolte
  13. Greta Thunberg Net Worth
    Greta
    Thunberg
  14. Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth
    Hailee
    Steinfeld
  15. Lorrie Morgan Net Worth
    Lorrie
    Morgan
  16. Warren Beatty Net Worth
    Warren
    Beatty