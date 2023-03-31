Connie Kalitta Net Worth

What is Connie Kalitta's net worth?

Connie Kalitta is an American business executive and former drag car racer who has a net worth of $100 million. Connie Kalitta began drag racing in the 50s, and earned the nickname, "The Bounty Hunter". He raced successfully through the mid-1990s. Between 1967 and 1994, he won ten National Hot Rod Association events, and became the first racer to reach 200 mph during a Hot Rod race. After retiring from drag racing, Connie launched the Michigan-based cargo airline Kalitta Air. He currently serves as CEO. Kalitta Air's current fleet operates dozens of planes including a 747-400, 10 747-400BCFs, 12 747-400F, among others. Kalitta Air's main customer is the US Department of Defense. Its major routes include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Germany, Japan, Latvia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine. One of Kalitta Air's 747s was used to recreate Air Force One for the 1997 Harrison Ford movie "Air Force One." Connie Kalitta was portrayed by Beau Bridges in the 1983 film "Heart Like a Wheel," which told the story of the life of legendary female drag racer Shirley Muldowney. Connie's son, Scott Kalitta, was also a drag racer. Tragically Scott was killed in a crash in 2008. His nephew, Doug Kalitta, is also a drag racer.

Early Life

Conrad "Connie" Kalitta was born and raised in Michigan, where he developed a passion for automobiles and racing at a young age. He began his drag racing career in the late 1950s, racing at local tracks and quickly making a name for himself with his aggressive driving style and ability to coax maximum performance from his vehicles.

Racing Career

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Connie Kalitta became one of the most successful and well-known drivers in the world of drag racing. He earned the nickname "The Bounty Hunter" for his relentless pursuit of victories and his tenacious competitiveness on the track. Connie won numerous championships during his career, including the 1967 and 1968 IHRA Top Fuel titles and the 1977 and 1979 NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Transition to Team Ownership

As his racing career began to wind down, Connie turned his attention to team ownership, founding Kalitta Motorsports in 1982. Over the years, Kalitta Motorsports has become one of the most successful and respected teams in the sport, with numerous championships and race victories to its name. Connie has been instrumental in developing the careers of several talented drivers, including his nephew Doug Kalitta, who has become a successful Top Fuel driver in his own right.

Kalitta Air

Outside of drag racing, Connie Kalitta has found tremendous success as the founder and CEO of Kalitta Air, a cargo airline based in Michigan. The company began operations in 1967 as the Connie Kalitta Services, focusing on aircraft maintenance and engine overhauls. In 1990, the company transitioned into cargo transportation and was rebranded as Kalitta Air. Today, Kalitta Air operates a fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft and is one of the leading cargo airlines in the United States.

Hall of Fame Induction and Legacy

In 1992, Connie Kalitta was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in recognition of his significant contributions to the sport of drag racing. His racing career, team ownership, and business success have left an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring countless drivers and team owners to follow in his footsteps.