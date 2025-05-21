What is Cleetus McFarland's Net Worth?

Cleetus McFarland is an American YouTuber, automobile engineer, and racing driver who has a net worth of $10 million. His eponymous YouTube channel, which he launched in 2009, has over four million subscribers and upwards of 1.8 billion total views. As a racing driver, McFarland competed in the 2022 Stadium Super Trucks series and competed under the name Garrett Mitchell for Rette Jones Racing in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East.

Early Life

Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Lawrence Mitchell, was born on April 5, 1995 in Omaha, Nebraska.

YouTube Career

In 2009, during the same time he became the social media manager for the company 1320Video, McFarland launched his YouTube channel. He eventually left 1320Video to focus full-time on a career as a YouTube personality. In 2015, McFarland adopted the pseudonym Cleetus McFarland, the name of a character he had created that went viral at Rocky Mountain Drag Week. This also became the name of his YouTube channel. On his channel, McFarland showcases a wide range of vehicular content. He gained a particularly strong following after he built Leroy, a body-less Chevrolet Corvette C5 with an exo-cage. With Leroy, McFarland won multiple trophies and set various personal and world records. He has also frequently showcased his Freedom Factory, a racetrack in Bradenton, Florida formerly called DeSoto Speedway. McFarland purchased the track in early 2020.

Racing Career

McFarland began his car racing career in 2022, in the Stadium Super Trucks series. He drove the No. 1776 truck. In the second of two weekend races in Long Beach, California, McFarland narrowly lost after spinning out on the last jump. He made another attempt at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville that summer, but got into crashes in both races. Finally, at the season-ending Bristol Motor Speedway a month later, McFarland claimed his first podium. He finished the 2022 season in ninth place in the drivers' championship, with 84 points. Later that year, McFarland competed in the four-day Haltech World Cup Finals Import & Domestic Drag Races, and finished in first place in the McLeod Racing Warriors VS Tres Cuarto class. He returned to the event in 2023 and won the Grannas Racing Stick Shift class with his car Leroy.

In early 2025, McFarland made his stock car racing debut in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. He chose to compete under the name Garrett Mitchell. After participating in the pre-season test at Daytona International Speedway, he drove in the season opener, the 2025 Ride the 'Dente 200, at the same track. Ultimately, he finished the race in 30th place after getting into a multi-car crash over a quarter of the way into the race. Mitchell went on to claim his first career top-ten finish in the 2025 General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. Meanwhile, it was announced that he would also compete in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East.