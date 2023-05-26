Christian Horner net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Race Car Drivers Net Worth: $50 Million Salary: $10 Million Date of Birth: Nov 16, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Royal Leamington Spa Gender: Male Profession: Race car driver Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Christian Horner's Net Worth

What is Christian Horner's Net Worth?

Christian Horner is a former British race car driver and current team manager who has a net worth of $50 million. Christian Horner is probably most famous for being the team manager of Red Bull Racing Formula One, a position he has held since 2005 and pays him a salary of $10 million per year. He started his motorsport career as a race car driver, and then later switched to the position of team principal of the GP2 Series team Arden Motorsports in 1999.

Christian Horner is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, and the couple has allegedly amassed a fortune of £440m ($546.5 million).

Early Life

Christian Edward Johnston Horner was born on November 16, 1973 in Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, into a family in the car industry; His grandfather was a purchasing manager at Standard Motor Company before establishing an agency with Christian's father to supply components to motor manufacturers in the Midlands. He has two brothers, Jamie and Guy. Christian attended Arnold Lodge School in Leamington and later Warwick School.

Racing Career

While he got his start racing karts, Horner won a Formula Renault scholarship in 1991. He competed in the 1992 British Formula Renault Championship with Manor Motorsport and finished that season as a winner and the highest placed rookie. Horner then moved up to British Formula Three, and made his debut in 1994 with the Fortec team. In 1995, he moved to the ADR team, and again in 1996 to the TOM'S team. In addition that same year he also raced in British Formula Two.

When the Red Bull Racing team brought Horner to Formula One in 2005, he was the youngest of the team principals at the time. The team's success has continued to grow under the direction of Horner. In 2011, the team won their second Constructors' Championship, where Sebastian Vettel became the world's youngest double-champion. In 2012, the team won a third Constructors' Championship. In 2013, the team won its fourth consecutive F1 Constructors' Championship. In 2021, Red Bull Racing finished second in the F1 Constructors' Championship with drivers Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen. In 2022, Red Bull Racing won the F1 Constructors' Championship with drivers Pérez and Verstappen. Max Verstappen also won the F1 Drivers' Championship with Sergio Pérez placing 3rd.

Personal Life

Christian Horner has a daughter with former partner Beverly Allen. Six months after his daughter was born he began dating Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls. They became engaged in 2014 and were married in 2015. Their first son was born in 2017.

The 'unofficial' fan club 'The Christian Horner Fan Club' is more commonly known as The Hornettes.

Christian Horner was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2013 Birthday Honours for his services to motorsport.

Christian Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell, split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. At their country estate near Banbury, the property has a swimming pool and boating lake and contains their own farm that includes animals such as donkeys, chickens, and goats.