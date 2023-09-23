Charles Leclerc Net Worth

What is Charles Leclerc's Net Worth?

Charles Leclerc is a Monegasque racing driver who has a net worth of $50 million. Charles Leclerc raced in Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari since 2019. In 2022, he achieved his first career grand slam at the Australia Grand Prix before finishing second in the World Drivers' Championship. Before joining Formula One, Leclerc won the GP3 Series in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

Leclerc is one of the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world. In a given year he makes a minimum of $25 million.

Early Life

Charles Leclerc was born on October 16, 1997 in Monte Carlo, Monaco to Pascale and Hervé. He has an older brother named Lorenzo and a younger brother named Arthur, and is the godson of the late Formula One driver Jules Bianchi.

Karting Career

Leclerc began his racing career in karting in 2005. That year, he won the French PACA Championship, a feat he would repeat in 2006 and 2008. In 2009, Leclerc became the French Cadet champion, and in 2010 moved up to the KF3 class. He subsequently won the Junior Monaco Kart Cup. Leclerc had an incredible year in 2011, winning the CIK-FIA KF3 World Cup, the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy, and the ERDF Junior Kart Masters. After graduating to the KF2 class in 2012, he won the WSK Euro Series title. In his final year of karting in 2013, Leclerc won the South Garda Winter Cup and finished second in the CIK-FIA World KZ Championship.

Formula Renault

Leclerc moved up to single-seaters in 2014 to race in the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps Series for the team Fortec Motorsports. He took seven podium positions during the season, including a double victory at Monza, and won the Junior Championship title in the final race of the season, at Jerez. Additionally, Leclerc participated in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 season as a guest driver, competing in six races.

Formula Three and GP3

In 2015, Leclerc graduated to Formula Three to race in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing. He claimed his first victory in his third race of the season, and subsequently took his second victory in Hockenheim. In November, Leclerc came in second at the Macau Grand Prix.

In 2016, Leclerc raced in the GP3 Series with ART Grand Prix. With the team, he notched three victories and won the championship title, despite crashing out in the feature race of the season's finale.

Formula 2

After winning the 2016 GP3 Series, Leclerc graduated to Formula 2 for the 2017 season. Competing with Prema Racing, he made his debut at Bahrain, where he finished third. Leclerc would go on to take a record-matching six pole positions in a row before ending the season with eight total poles and the FIA Formula 2 Championship title. He became the first driver since Nico Hülkenberg in 2009 to win the championship in their rookie season. Moreover, Leclerc won his final F2 race, at Abu Dhabi.

Formula One

In 2016, Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy and became a test driver for Scuderia Ferrari and Haas. The following year, he participated in the mid-season Hungaroring test, and was the fastest on the first day of the test. Leclerc went on to join the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2018, driving for Sauber. In the process, he became the first Monégasque F1 driver since Olivier Beretta in 1994. Leclerc finished his first F1 season with three consecutive seventh-place finishes in the season's final three races. He ended up in 13th place in the championship. In 2019, Leclerc signed with Scuderia Ferrari. He made his first Grand Prix appearance for the team at the Australian Grand Prix, where he finished fifth. Subsequently, at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Leclerc achieved his first F1 pole position and podium. He claimed further podium finishes in Canada, France, Austria, and Britain, all consecutively. At the Belgian Grand Prix, his first race after the summer break, Leclerc claimed his maiden Grand Prix win, making him the youngest-ever Ferrari race winner. He went on to win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Leclerc finished the 2019 season in fourth place in the championship. He also had the most pole positions of any driver that season, with seven, earning him the Pole Position Award.

In the 2020 season, Leclerc claimed his first podium at the Austrian Grand Prix. His second podium of the season came at the British Grand Prix. He ultimately finished the championship in eighth place. At the beginning of the 2021 season, Leclerc extended his contract with Ferrari through the end of 2024. His only podium of the season came at the British Grand Prix, where he finished in second place. Leclerc ended the championship in seventh place, behind his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.; this marked the first time in his car racing career he had been beaten by a teammate. In the 2022 season opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Leclerc took his tenth career F1 pole and won the race. It was both his and Ferrari's first F1 victory since 2019. Leclerc went on to finish second in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before scoring his first career grand slam at the Australian Grand Prix. He later won the Austrian Grand Prix. Leclerc finished the season second in the Drivers' Championship as Ferrari took second place in the Constructors' Championship. In 2023, he claimed two podium finishes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and a podium in Austria. Leclerc claimed his third podium of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Philanthropy

On the philanthropic side of things, Leclerc was made an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in 2018. Later, in 2020, he assisted the Red Cross of Monaco by delivering meals and transporting medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leclerc has also supported the Italian Red Cross.