Carlos Sainz Jr. Net Worth:

What is Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Net Worth and Salary?

Carlos Sainz Jr. is a Spanish racing driver who has a net worth of $50 million. Carlos Sainz Sainz Jr. competes in Formula One. Driving for McLaren in 2019, he made his maiden F1 podium finish with third at the Brazilian Grand Prix. A few years later, with Ferrari, Sainz claimed both his maiden F1 pole position and career win at the British Grand Prix.

Salary and Contracts

In 2021 when Carlos left McLaren for Ferrari, he signed a two-year contract that paid a base salary of $8 million per year. In April 2022 he signed a two-year contract extension with Ferrari that upped his annual pay to $10 million. In addition to his Ferrari salary, Carlos earns between $4 and $7 million per year from endorsement contracts.

Early Life and Karting

Carlos Sainz Jr. was born on September 1, 1994 in Madrid, Spain to Monic Sainz and two-time World Rally Champion driver Carlos Sainz Sr. He took up racing early in life, beginning his career in karting. In 2008, Sainz won the Asia-Pacific KF3 title and was runner-up in the Spanish Championship. The next year, he won the Junior Monaco Kart Cup and came in second in the European KF3 Championship.

Formula BMW

Moving up to Formula BMW in 2010, Sainz raced with the EuroInternational team. Over nine races, he recorded three pole positions and two wins, finishing the season in fourth place with 227 points. Sainz also raced in the UK Formula Renault Winter Cup, where he came in sixth in the first race before retiring from the second.

Formula Three and GP3

In 2012, Sainz raced in the Euro Series and British Formula 3 championships. Driving for Carlin, he notched two podiums and two pole positions in the former championship, and won four races in the latter with an additional nine podium finishes. In 2013, Sainz raced for Arden in the GP3 series. Despite some signs of life, he had a rocky season, finishing in 10th place with 66 points.

Formula Renault 3.5

Sainz began racing in Formula Renault 3.5 in 2013. Following a poor season marked by several retirements, he bounced back in a major way in 2014. Now driving for the French team DAMS, Sainz claimed the championship title with 227 points.

Formula One, 2015-2018

Sainz made his Formula One debut in 2015 driving for Toro Rosso. His season saw many ups but more downs, including consecutive electrical failures and fuel pressure and power unit issues. Ultimately, he finished his debut F1 season in 15th place in the Drivers' Championship. Sainz fared slightly better in 2016, finishing in 12th place. Following an uneven start to the 2017 season, he moved to Renault; he went on to finish the season in ninth place in the Drivers' Championship.

Sainz improved his performance during the start of the 2018 season, qualifying in the top ten of each of his first eight races. He ended up scoring points in 13 of the 19 races he finished, good enough for 10th place in the Drivers' Championship. However, despite this relative success, Sainz was replaced at Renault by Daniel Ricciardo after the end of the season.

McLaren

Moving to McLaren in 2019, Sainz had his best season yet. At the Brazilian Grand Prix, he started in last place but was able to make it to fourth, earning his first F1 podium finish in the process. Sainz finished the season in sixth place with 96 points. He performed even better in 2020, achieving his first F1 fastest lap at the Styrian Grand Prix and his second F1 podium at the Italian Grand Prix. Sainz once again finished in sixth place in the Drivers' Championship, this time with 105 points.

Ferrari

Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021. That season, he recorded multiple podium finishes, including at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sainz concluded the season with his best finish yet in the Drivers' Championship, coming in fifth place with 164.5 points. In 2022, he continued to grow as a driver, and came in runner-up at the Canadian Grand Prix before claiming his maiden F1 win at the British Grand Prix. For the second consecutive year, Sainz finished fifth in the Drivers' Championship, although this time with a career-high 246 points.

Personal Life

Carlos Sainz is in a romantic relationship with fellow Spaniard Isabel Hernaez, a PR person in the fashion industry.