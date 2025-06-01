What is Brittany Force's net worth?

Brittany Force is an American drag racer who has a net worth of $3 million. Brittany Force is a championship-winning NHRA Top Fuel drag racer and one of the most prominent female drivers in professional motorsports. A member of the legendary Force family racing dynasty, she competes for John Force Racing, the team founded by her father, 16-time Funny Car champion John Force. Brittany rose to national prominence by becoming the first woman in 35 years to win the NHRA Top Fuel world championship in 2017. She added a second championship in 2022, further cementing her place among the sport's elite.

Known for her aggressive driving and ability to consistently post record-setting speeds, Brittany has repeatedly broken NHRA national records for fastest pass and top speed. Her accomplishments have helped elevate the visibility of women in drag racing, and she remains a central figure in the evolution of the sport. In addition to her racing achievements, she has attracted major sponsorships and a growing media presence.

Early Life

Brittany Force was born on July 8, 1986, in Yorba Linda, California. She is the daughter of John and Laurie Force and is one of four siblings. Her sisters, Ashley and Courtney, also pursued competitive drag racing careers. Brittany initially had no intention of joining the family business, but later embraced it while studying at Cal State Fullerton. She attended Frank Hawley's Drag Racing School and earned her Top Alcohol Dragster license in 2008.

NHRA Career

Brittany began competing in Top Fuel in 2013, becoming one of the few women in the class at the time. Her early seasons included several strong performances, but she truly broke through in 2016 when she became the first woman to win a Top Fuel event in nearly two decades. The following year, she captured her first world title, becoming just the second woman ever to win an NHRA Top Fuel championship.

In 2019, she set an NHRA national record for top speed with a 338.17 mph run in Las Vegas. Her consistency and top-tier finishes earned her widespread respect on the circuit. She won her second world championship in 2022, joining Shirley Muldowney as the only women to win multiple Top Fuel titles.

Brittany has attracted major corporate sponsors, including Monster Energy and Flav-R-Pac. Her presence has made her a media fixture at NHRA events and racing-related promotions, often representing both her team and the sport in broader automotive and sports media.

Family Connections

Brittany's sister, Courtney, is married to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, son of Bobby Rahal. Bobby is a legendary driver who now owns the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing along with David Letterman. Brittany's half-sister, Adria, was formerly married to former drag racer and president of John Force Racing, Robert Hight.