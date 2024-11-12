Last Updated: November 12, 2024
Category:
Richest AthletesRace Car Drivers
Net Worth:
$5 Million
Birthdate:
Dec 3, 1937 - Nov 9, 2024 (86 years old)
Birthplace:
Miami
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Race car driver
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Was Bobby Allison's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Racing Beginnings
  3. NASCAR Career Highlights
  4. The Glory Years
  5. Personal Tragedy And Resilience
  6. Legacy And Impact
  7. Personal Life

What was Bobby Allison's net worth?

Bobby Allison was an American professional stock car racing driver and owner who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Bobby Allison was born in Miami, Florida, on December 3, 1937. He died on November 9, 2024, at the age of 86.

Bobby Allison, one of NASCAR's most beloved and successful drivers, left an indelible mark on motorsports through a career spanning three decades. A founding member of the "Alabama Gang" and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Allison's story is one of triumph, tragedy, and unwavering determination.

Early Life and Racing Beginnings

Born December 3, 1937, in Miami, Florida, Robert Arthur Allison found his passion for racing at an early age. He began competing in local short tracks as a teenager, often against his parents' wishes. In 1959, seeking better racing opportunities, he relocated to Hueytown, Alabama, where he would help establish the legendary "Alabama Gang" with brother Donnie Allison and friend Red Farmer.

NASCAR Career Highlights

  • 84 NASCAR Cup Series wins (tied for fourth all-time)
  • 1983 Winston Cup Series Championship
  • Three Daytona 500 victories (1978, 1982, 1988)
  • 58 pole positions
  • Named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers (1998)
  • Inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame (2011)

The Glory Years

Allison's prime came in the 1970s and early 1980s, when he regularly battled with rivals like Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, and David Pearson. His most memorable moment came in the 1979 Daytona 500, when he and brother Donnie were involved in a famous fight with Yarborough after a last-lap crash – an incident that helped put NASCAR on the national map.

John Harrelson/Getty Images

Personal Tragedy and Resilience

The Allison family endured devastating losses. In 1992, Bobby's younger son Clifford died in a racing accident at Michigan International Speedway. Less than a year later, his other son Davey, a rising NASCAR star, was killed in a helicopter crash at Talladega Superspeedway. These tragedies came after Bobby's own career-ending crash at Pocono Raceway in 1988, which left him with severe injuries and memory loss of much of that year, including his final Daytona 500 victory.

Legacy and Impact

Bobby Allison's influence on NASCAR extended beyond his driving achievements. He was known for:

  • Mentoring young drivers
  • Advocating for safety improvements
  • Contributing to NASCAR's growth from regional sport to national phenomenon
  • Demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of personal tragedy

His combination of skill, determination, and sportsmanship made him one of racing's most respected figures. Despite personal hardships, he remained connected to the sport he loved, appearing at races and special events while serving as an ambassador for NASCAR.

Personal Life

Married to Judy Allison for over 55 years until her passing in 2015, Bobby was a family man who balanced his racing career with his roles as husband and father. After retiring from racing, he remained in Hueytown, Alabama, the town that had adopted him as one of its most famous citizens.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Davey Allison Net Worth
    Davey
    Allison
  2. Bobby Labonte Net Worth
    Bobby
    Labonte
  3. Matt Kenseth Net Worth
    Matt
    Kenseth
  4. Bobby Rahal Net Worth
    Bobby
    Rahal
  5. Will Witherspoon Net Worth
    Will
    Witherspoon
  6. Peter Garrett Net Worth
    Peter
    Garrett
  7. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  8. Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth
    Machine
    Gun Kelly
  9. Brian Austin Green Net Worth
    Brian
    Austin Green
  10. Jon Batiste Net Worth
    Jon
    Batiste
  11. Chris Wallace Net Worth
    Chris
    Wallace
  12. Franklin Graham Net Worth
    Franklin
    Graham
  13. Kim Jong-il Net Worth
    Kim
    Jong-il
  14. Kevin Federline Net Worth
    Kevin
    Federline
  15. Kim Jong-un Net Worth
    Kim
    Jong-un
  16. Marco Rubio Net Worth
    Marco
    Rubio