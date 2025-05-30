What is Alex Albon's Net Worth?

Alex Albon is a British-Thai racing driver who has a net worth of $20 million. Alex Albon competes in Formula One for Williams Racing. Previously, with Red Bull, he took his maiden F1 podium finishes at the 2020 Tuscan and Bahrain Grand Prix. Among his other achievements, Albon finished runner-up in the GP3 Series drivers' championship in 2016.

Career Earnings & Endorsements

Albon's total career earnings are estimated to be around $37 million. This includes salaries from his time with Red Bull Racing and Williams Racing. His most lucrative year was in 2020 during his stint with Red Bull, when he reportedly earned over $30 million. Currently, he earns approximately $3 million per year driving for Williams Racing.Albon has attracted a number of high-profile endorsements and brand partnerships throughout his career:

Atlassian – Title sponsor of Williams Racing, prominently featured in Albon's sponsorship portfolio.

PTT Lubricants – A Thai oil company that has supported Albon since his early racing days.

Monsoon Valley – A Thai wine brand that appointed Albon as a brand ambassador in 2022.

MDM Designs – The Australian design firm responsible for Albon's custom helmet artwork since 2019.

TMRW Sports and TGL Investment – Albon has invested in these ventures to expand his business interests outside of motorsports.

Thanks to these deals and his rising profile in the sport, Albon earns millions annually in endorsement income.

Early Life and Education

Alex Albon Ansusinha was born on March 23, 1996 in London, England to British racing driver Nigel and Thai mother Kankamol. His uncle is former racing driver Mark. With his brother Luca and sisters Chloe, Alicia, and Zoe, Albon was raised in Bures, Suffolk. He attended Ipswich School before he left to pursue his racing career.

Karting Career

Albon began his karting career in 2005 competing in local races. Moving up to the Cadet class in 2006, he won the Kartmasters British Grand Prix and the Super One National Kart Championship as a Honda Cadet. Albon graduated to the KF3 class in 2008, and went on to win numerous championships, including the 2019 Formula Kart Stars Championship, the 2010 FIA Karting European Championship, and the 2010 FIA Karting World Championship. At the KF1 level in 2011, he finished second in both the FIA Karting World Championship and the WSK Euro Series.

Formula Renault

In 2012, Albon moved up to the Formula Renault Eurocup series and drove for EPIC Racing. He was also signed to the Red Bull Junior Team in 2012, but was dropped at the end of the year. In 2013, Albon joined KTR and finished 16th in the drivers' championship with 22 points. He had a much better season in 2014, scoring one pole position and finishing third in the drivers' championship with 117 points.

FIA European Formula 3 and GP3

Albon entered the FIA Formula 3 European Championship in 2015, racing for Signature. With two pole positions, five podiums, and 187 total points, he finished the season seventh overall. At the end of 2015, Albon did postseason testing for ART Grand Prix, the team he went on to race with in the GP3 Series in 2016. In that series, he finished runner-up in the drivers' championship to his teammate Charles Leclerc.

FIA Formula 2

Staying with ART, Albon moved up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017. He managed to claim his first two Formula 2 podiums in the sprint race, and he finished the season 10th in the drivers' championship with 86 points. Albon went on to sign with DAMS for the 2018 season. That season, in the feature race in Baku, he scored his first win in Formula 2. At the next two rounds in Barcelona and Monaco, Albon took two pole positions. He went on to win the feature race at Silverstone, the sprint race at the Hungaroring, and the feature race at Sochi. In his best career finish yet, Albon came in third in the drivers' championship.

Formula One

Although Albon signed with DAMS for the 2018-19 Formula E season, he instead went to Toro Rosso to compete in the 2019 FIA Formula One season. In the process, he became just the second Thai driver to compete in Formula One, after Prince Birabongse Bhanudej in 1954. Following the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, Albon moved to Red Bull Racing. He finished his debut F1 season in eighth place in the drivers' championship, with 92 points. Albon took his maiden F1 podium the next season, at the Tuscan Grand Prix. He had many difficulties in the races after that, and finished the 2020 season seventh in the drivers' championship with 105 points. For the 2021 season, Albon was demoted to a test and reserve driver for Red Bull.

Albon returned to regular racing in 2022, now with Williams Racing. That season turned out to be his worst yet, however, as injuries and retirements led to a 19th-place finish in the drivers' championship, with just four points. Albon improved in 2023 with 27 points and 13th place in the drivers' championship. In 2024, he came in 16th place with 12 points. Albon began partnering with Carlos Sainz Jr. in the 2025 season.

Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters

Beyond the Formula series, Albon competed in the 2021 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters. Driving for AF Corse, he won his maiden DTM race at the Nürburgring. With 130 points, he finished sixth in the drivers' championship.

Personal Life

In 2019, Albon began dating Chinese professional golfer Lily He, who plays on the LPGA Tour.