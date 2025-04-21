What is Pete Weber's net worth?

Pete Weber is a retired American bowler who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Pete Weber stands as one of the most electrifying and accomplished figures in professional bowling history. With 37 PBA Tour titles—including 10 major championships—and over 100 total titles across PBA and PBA50 events, Weber's impact on the sport is unparalleled. He is the only bowler to have won the PBA's Triple Crown (U.S. Open, PBA World Championship, and Tournament of Champions) twice, and his record five U.S. Open victories remain unmatched. Known for his flamboyant style, signature sunglasses, and fiery on-lane persona, Weber became a cultural icon when his emphatic celebration—"Who do you think you are? I am!"—went viral, cementing his status as a legend both within and beyond the bowling community. Beyond the theatrics, his consistency and longevity have kept him competitive across four decades, making him a true ambassador of the sport.

Career Earnings

Throughout his illustrious career, Pete Weber has amassed over $4 million in PBA Tour earnings, placing him second on the all-time earnings list, behind only Walter Ray Williams Jr.

Early Life and Rise to Stardom

Born on August 21, 1962, in St. Ann, Missouri, Pete Weber was destined for bowling greatness. As the son of Dick Weber, a founding member of the PBA and a bowling legend, Pete was introduced to the lanes at the tender age of two. By 15, he was already winning local tournaments against adult competitors, and at 16, he clinched his first PBA Regional Tour event as a non-member. With his father's support, Pete joined the PBA at 17, bypassing the usual age requirement. He quickly made his mark, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 1980. By 24, he

Career Highlights and Achievements

Weber's career is adorned with numerous accolades. His 37 PBA Tour titles place him fourth on the all-time list, and his 10 major championships tie him for second. Notably, he is the only bowler to have won each leg of the PBA Triple Crown twice. His five U.S. Open victories, achieved in 1988, 1991, 2004, 2007, and 2012, are a testament to his enduring excellence. Beyond the standard tour, Weber has also dominated the PBA50 circuit, amassing 14 titles, including six majors. His combined total of over 100 PBA titles, when including regional events, underscores his versatility and sustained dominance in the sport.

Legacy and Impact

Pete Weber's influence on bowling transcends his impressive statistics. He has redefined the image of the professional bowler, infusing the sport with a rock-and-roll attitude that has attracted a broader audience. His fierce competitiveness, combined with his showmanship, has made him a polarizing yet undeniably compelling figure. Weber's contributions have been recognized with inductions into both the PBA Hall of Fame and the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. As he continues to compete on the PBA50 Tour, Weber remains a testament to longevity and passion in professional sports, inspiring both fans and aspiring bowlers worldwide.​

Who do you think you are??!!

The "Who do you think you are? I am!" incident is one of the most iconic moments in bowling history—and internet culture. It happened during the 2012 U.S. Open, after Pete Weber clinched his record-breaking fifth U.S. Open title by rolling a clutch strike in the final frame. In a burst of raw emotion, Weber turned to the crowd and shouted the now-legendary phrase, which was intended as a defiant taunt to a heckler but came out as a hilariously jumbled declaration. Though grammatically confused, the moment went instantly viral, capturing Weber's larger-than-life personality and solidifying his place as the sport's ultimate showman. The phrase became a meme, a catchphrase, and a symbol of competitive swagger—forever linking Weber's name with one of the most unforgettable post-win celebrations in sports.