What is Pat Day's net worth?

Pat Day is an American horse racing jockey who has a net worth of $10 million. Pat Day is a retired American jockey renowned for his exceptional achievements in Thoroughbred horse racing. Born on October 13, 1953, in Brush, Colorado, Day's career spanned over three decades, during which he became known for his patient riding style and remarkable consistency. His illustrious career includes multiple victories in Triple Crown races, a record number of wins at major racetracks, and numerous prestigious awards.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Raised in a small town in Colorado, Day developed an early interest in horses and began his professional riding career in 1973 at Prescott Downs in Arizona. He quickly made a name for himself on the Midwestern racing circuit, showcasing a unique ability to gauge a horse's potential and conserve energy for powerful finishes.

Rise to Prominence

Day's move to the national stage saw him dominate the Kentucky racing scene, particularly at Churchill Downs and Keeneland. His strategic approach and gentle handling of horses earned him the nickname "Patient Pat." He became the leading jockey in North America by wins six times and was known for his exceptional skill in high-stakes races.

Major Career Achievements

Career Wins: Accumulated 8,803 career victories, ranking him fourth on the all-time list in North America.

Triple Crown Success:

Kentucky Derby: Won in 1992 aboard Lil E. Tee.

Preakness Stakes: Secured five victories (1985, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1996).

Belmont Stakes: Achieved three wins (1989, 1994, 2000).

Breeders' Cup Dominance: Claimed 12 Breeders' Cup victories, including four wins in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Record at Major Tracks: Holds the record for most wins at Churchill Downs and Keeneland, with 2,481 and 918 victories, respectively.

Awards and Honors:

Four-time recipient of the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (1984, 1986, 1987, 1991).

Inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1991.

Recipient of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award (1985) and the Mike Venezia Memorial Award (1995).

Career Earnings

Throughout his career, Day's mounts earned over $297 million in purse winnings, making him the all-time leading jockey in earnings at the time of his retirement in 2005. Given that jockeys typically earn 5% to 10% of the purse from winning races, Day's personal earnings from riding are estimated to be between $14.8 million and $29.7 million, excluding additional income from endorsements and appearance fees.

Riding Style and Legacy

Day was celebrated for his tactical patience and ability to bring out the best in his horses during the final stretch of races. While some critics argued that his conservative approach occasionally cost him victories, his overall success and the trust placed in him by top trainers and owners underscore his exceptional talent. His partnership with notable horses like Easy Goer and Dance Smartly remains a highlight of his career.

Personal Life and Post-Retirement

After overcoming personal struggles early in his career, Day became a born-again Christian in the early 1980s. His faith played a significant role in his life, leading him to become actively involved with the Race Track Chaplaincy of America. Following his retirement, he dedicated himself to ministry work, supporting the spiritual needs of those in the horse racing community. Day continues to be a respected figure in the sport, known for his integrity, humility, and contributions both on and off the track.