What is Zara Tindall's Net Worth?

Zara Tindall is a British equestrian and socialite who has a net worth of $5 million. Zara Tindall (previously known as Zara Phillips) is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. She rose to international fame in the equestrian world by winning the 2006 FEI World Equestrian Games, and subsequently was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Later, as part of the Great Britain eventing team, Tindall won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Early Life and Education

Zara Tindall was born as Zara Phillips on May 15, 1981 in London, England to Anne, Princess Royal and Olympian equestrian Captain Mark Phillips. She is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Tindall has an older brother named Peter and two younger half-sisters named Felicity and Stephanie. She was educated at Beaudesert Park School in Gloucestershire and Port Regis School in Dorset, and then at Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland. Tindall excelled in numerous sports growing up, including hockey and gymnastics. For her higher education, she attended the University of Exeter.

Equestrian Career

Taking after her parents, Tindall pursued an equestrian career after graduating from college. In her first four-star event, the 2003 Burghley Horse Trials, she came in second place. Riding her horse Toytown, Tindall went on to win her first gold medals at the 2005 European Eventing Championships, both in the individual and team competitions. The following year, she won the FEI World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany, and also claimed silver in the team event. Tindall's individual gold made her the reigning World Eventing Champion until 2010. For her incredible year, she was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2006. At the 2007 European Eventing Championships, Tindall won gold in the team event but failed to defend her individual title. She had a major scare the next year when she fell from her horse Tsunami II in a cross-country event in France. Tindall broke her right collarbone, while her horse broke its neck and had to be put down.

In 2012, Tindall competed with the Great Britain eventing team at the Summer Olympics in London, and claimed the silver medal in the team event. She was presented with her medal by her mother Anne. In 2013, riding her horse High Kingdom, Tindall came in second place in the Luhmühlen Horse Trials. The following year, she won silver with the British team at the World Equestrian Games. Tindall claimed her next medal in 2017 at the Kentucky Three-Day Event, where she came in third. This was her last major event riding High Kingdom. Tindall later competed with the British team at the Nations Cup in 2021. The year after that, riding her horse Class Affair, she won the advanced class at the Chatsworth Horse Trials.

Charity Work

Like other members of the royal family, Tindall is substantially involved in charity work. She is especially focused on causes related to equestrianism, children, and spinal injuries. From 1998 to 2005, Tindall was the president of Club 16-24, an organization that encourages young people to become interested in horse racing. She has also supported such groups as Inspire, a medical research charity; Lucy Air Ambulance for Children, an air transfer service for critically ill children; and the Caudwell Charitable Trust, which helps children who have special needs or serious illnesses. Among her other charitable endeavors, Tindall has taken part in celebrity poker tournaments to raise money for charity.

Business Ventures

In the summer of 2010, Tindall launched her own range of equestrian clothing in collaboration with the English clothing brand Musto. The range was called ZP176, which was her team number the first time she competed with the British equestrian team. Later, in the summer of 2015, Tindall launched her own jewelry collection in collaboration with designer John Calleija. In other business ventures, she was appointed as a non-executive director of the Cheltenham Racecourse in late 2019.

Driving Incidents

In late 2000, Tindall was involved in a serious car accident near Bourton-on-the-Water when she overturned her Land Rover. She ultimately avoided any major injuries. In early 2020, Tindall was banned from driving for six months and issued a fine after she accumulated 12 points on her license.

Personal Life

In 2003, Tindall met rugby union player Mike Tindall, who was playing for the England men's national rugby union team at the Rugby World Cup in Australia at the time. The two began a relationship, and got engaged in late 2010. In the summer of 2011, the couple married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland in front of 400 attendees.

The Tindalls resided in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire before moving to Aston Farm near the Princess Royal's Gatcombe Park country house. The couple has three children: daughters Mia and Lena and son Lucas. Tindall is also the godmother of Prince George of Wales, who is the son of her cousin William, Prince of Wales.