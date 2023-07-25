Tyson Gay Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Olympians Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Aug 9, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Lexington Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Track and field athlete Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tyson Gay's Net Worth

What is Tyson Gay's Net Worth?

Tyson Gay is a retired American track and field sprinter who has a net worth of $6 million. Tyson Gay holds the American record for the 100m, at 9.69 seconds. That ties him for the second fastest athlete ever. Gay won medals in major international competitions, including three gold medals in the 100 m, 200 m, and 4 X 100 relay at the 2007 Osaka World Championships. He's the second man to win all three events at the same World Championships. Gay is a four-time U.S. champion in the 100 m and a two-time winner of the Jesse Owens Award, and was named the 2007 IAAF World Athlete of the Year and Best Track and Field Athlete for Track & Field News in 2007. He won ESPY Awards in 2008 and 2011.

Early Life

Tyson Gay was born on August 9, 1982, in Lexington, Kentucky, into an athletic family. His grandmother ran in college at Eastern Kentucky University, his mother sprinted in her youth, and his older sister, Tiffany, was also an accomplished high school runner. The two siblings often challenged each other growing up, and Tyson credits his sister's quick reaction time as his inspiration to improve.

Gay attended the University of Arkansas, where he studied sociology and marketing, and was a member of the track and field team. He brought the school its first NCAA 100 m champion and shattered school records; Arkansas went on to win the NCAA national championship anchored by Gay.

Career

Tyson Gay made his professional debut at the USA Outdoor Championships, finishing second, and he was chosen to represent at the 2005 World Championships in Athletics, where he placed fourth. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound runner continued to tear up the international circuit leading up to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where he was expected to take on the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt. Disappointing performances kept Gay from qualifying for finals rounds and he left Beijing without a medal. Four years later, he lost to Bolt in the 100m final, but won his first Olympic medical in a relay event.

In 2013, he tested positive for a banned substance and admitted to doping. Gay was suspended until mid-2014 and was forced to give up his 2012 Olympic silver medal. Because of this, his sponsorship contract with sportswear manufacturer Adidas was also put on hold.

Gay remains the U.S. record holder for the 100m sprint with a time of 9.69 seconds as of 2014, second fastest in the world behind Bolt and tied with Yohan Blake of Jamaica. Over his running career, Gay achieved multiple Men's season-best performances in the 100 m and 200 m.

Personal Life

Tyson Gay had a daughter, Trinity, with Shoshana Boyd. In October 2016 at the age of 15, Trinity Gay was fatally shot in the neck as a bystander during a shootout between two cars in the parking lot of a Cook Out restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky.

Gay currently resides in Clermont, a suburb of Orlando, Florida.