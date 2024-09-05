What is Sha'carri Richardson's Net Worth?

Sha'carri Richardson is an American track and field sprinter who has a net worth of $4 million. Sha'carri Richardson is best known for her rise to fame in 2019 when, as a college freshman at Louisiana State University, she broke the 100 meter collegiate record at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships, making her one of the ten fastest women in history. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris she won a silver medal in the 100 meter and a gold medal in the 4×100 relay. She is known for her fashionable looks on the field, sporting colorful hair and extremely long fingernails.

Early Years

Sha'carri Richardson was born on March 25, 2000 in Dallas, Texas. She was raised by a grandmother and an aunt and graduated from David Wendel Carter High School, a public school in Dallas. While a student, she ran track and won state titles in the 100 meter and 200 meter races.

In 2016, Sha'carri won the 100 meter at the United States Amateur Athletic Union's Junior Olympics. In 2017, she won at the USA National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships. That same year, she won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter relay at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships.

In 2018 Sha'carri enrolled at Louisiana State University, an American public land-grant research university in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There, she joined the school's track and field team "Lady Tigers." During the 2019 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 Indoor Championships, she was a finalist in the 60-meter dash. At that year's outdoor championships, she broke two world U20 records, becoming the second-best female one-day double in history. She won the 100 meter with a time of 10.75 seconds, setting a collegiate record and skyrocketing her toward fame as one of the ten fastest women in history. In the 200 meter, she became runner-up with a time of 22.17 seconds, trailing by less than one-hundredth of a second. In the 4×100 meter relay, she came in second.

In 2019, Sha'carri signed a contract to run professionally and dropped out of school. Sponsored by Nike, she began training with former track and field athlete and Olympic sprinter Dennis Allen Mitchell.

Professional Athletics

After winning the women's 100-meter dash with a time of 10.86 in the United States Olympic Trials, Sha'carri Richardson qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics. On July 1, 2020, she tested positive for THC metabolites which are formed in the body after cannabis is consumed, making her ineligible to compete in the Olympic 100 meter race. She completed a counseling program and began a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. She later announced publicly that she had taken the drug to cope with the pressures of the Olympics while mourning the recent death of her mother.

At the 2021 Prefontaine Classic – a track and field meet held at the University of Oregon – Sha'carri came in last place with a time of 11.14 seconds. That April, she set a record of 10.72 seconds, becoming the sixth fastest woman of all time and the fourth fastest American woman in history.

At the Mirimar Invitational on April 8, 2023, Sha'carri clocked in at 10.57 seconds, winning the women's final and becoming the fourth-fastest female runner in a 100 meter in all conditions. The following month, she won the 100 meter race with a new record of 10.76 seconds at the annual Diamond League track and field event held in Qatar.

In July 2023, Sha'carri became the United States national champion in the women's 100 meter sprint with a running time of 10.82 seconds, at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Oregon. This qualified her for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest where she won gold in the women's 100 meter sprint with a time of 10.65, setting a new championship record. She won a bronze medal in the women's 200 meter final with a time of 21.92 seconds. As part of Team USA in the women's 4×100 meter final relay, she also won gold with a championship record time of 41.03 seconds. Her relay time of 9.65 set a record as the fastest in history. Sha'carri wore Nike's Air Zoom Maxfly spikes throughout the event.

On June 22, 2024, Sha'carri won the women's 100 meter final with a time of 10.71 seconds, qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. There, she won a silver medal in the 100 meter and a gold medal in the 4×100 relay.

Personal Life

Sha'carri Richardson announced in 2021 that she was bisexual and had a girlfriend. From 2019 to 2022, she was in a relationship with Jamaican hurdler Janeek Brown.