Last Updated: December 14, 2024
Category:
Richest AthletesOlympians
Net Worth:
$4 Million
Birthdate:
Feb 26, 1985 (39 years old)
Birthplace:
Kingston
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
Profession:
Track and field athlete
Nationality:
United States of America

What is Sanya Richards-Ross' net worth?

Sanya Richards-Ross is a Jamaican American track and field athlete who has a net worth of $4 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2010, former NFL player Aaron Ross.

Sanya Richards-Ross is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in American history, known for her dominance in the 400-meter dash and multiple Olympic gold medals.

In September 2021, Aaron and Sanya paid $885,000 for a 5,000-square-foot home in Kennesaw, Georgia. They bought the home around the time Sanya had joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Today, this home is worth around $1 million.

Born on February 26, 1985, in Kingston, Jamaica, she moved to the United States with her family at age 12, settling in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As a high school athlete at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Richards-Ross quickly emerged as a prodigious talent. She set the U.S. high school record in the 400 meters and was named the Gatorade National High School Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2002. She went on to attend the University of Texas, where she continued to excel both academically and athletically.

Her Olympic career began at the 2004 Athens Games, where she won her first Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. 4×400-meter relay team. However, it was during the 2008 Beijing Olympics that she faced one of her career's most significant challenges, entering as the favorite in the 400 meters but finishing third in the individual event. She did secure gold in the 4×400-meter relay, adding to her Olympic medal collection.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 2012 London Olympics marked a career-defining moment for Richards-Ross. She finally captured the individual 400-meter gold medal that had eluded her, becoming the first American woman to win the event since 1984. She also won another gold medal in the 4×400-meter relay, bringing her total Olympic gold medal count to four.

Throughout her career, Richards-Ross dominated the international circuit. She won multiple World Championship medals and was ranked World No. 1 in the 400 meters for several years. Her personal best time of 48.70 seconds ranks among the fastest times ever recorded in the event.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Richards-Ross has made significant contributions off the track. She has been open about her struggles with an autoimmune condition called Behcet's disease, which she managed throughout her career. She has also been successful in business and media, launching several ventures including a beauty line and writing books about her experiences.

After retiring following an unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics due to injury, Richards-Ross transitioned into broadcasting. She has worked as a track and field analyst for NBC Sports and has appeared on various television shows, including her own reality series "Sanya's Glam & Gold."

Richards-Ross is married to former NFL player Aaron Ross, with whom she has a son. The couple's relationship has been well-documented, and they have become notable figures in both sports and entertainment circles.

Her legacy extends beyond her medal count. Richards-Ross has been an advocate for athlete empowerment and has spoken openly about important issues in sports, including the challenges faced by female athletes. She continues to inspire others through her speaking engagements, books, and media appearances.

Through her combination of athletic excellence, personal resilience, and post-career success, Sanya Richards-Ross stands as one of track and field's most accomplished and influential figures. Her journey from Jamaica to Olympic glory embodies the dedication and perseverance required to reach the highest levels of sport.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Net Worth
    Shelly-Ann
    Fraser-Pryce
  2. Wayde van Niekerk Net Worth
    Wayde
    van Niekerk
  3. Allyson Felix Net Worth
    Allyson
    Felix
  4. Gail Devers Net Worth
    Gail
    Devers
  5. Aaron Ross Net Worth
    Aaron
    Ross
  6. Leon Thomas III Net Worth
    Leon
    Thomas III
  7. Maia Campbell Net Worth
    Maia
    Campbell
  8. Nigel Lythgoe Net Worth
    Nigel
    Lythgoe
  9. Jorge Ramos Net Worth
    Jorge
    Ramos
  10. Frankie Muniz Net Worth
    Frankie
    Muniz
  11. Gordon Gano Net Worth
    Gordon
    Gano
  12. Justin Berfield Net Worth
    Justin
    Berfield
  13. Kellyanne Conway Net Worth
    Kellyanne
    Conway
  14. Valerie Simpson Net Worth
    Valerie
    Simpson
  15. Jeff Lynne Net Worth
    Jeff
    Lynne
  16. Odell Beckham Jr. Net Worth
    Odell
    Beckham Jr.