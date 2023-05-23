Olivia Dunne net worth

What is Olivia Dunne's Net Worth?

Olivia Dunne is an artistic gymnast and social media personality who has a net worth of $6 million. As an artistic gymnast, Olivia Dunne has competed on the US national team and the Louisiana State University Tigers women's gymnastics team, winning multiple medals. Dunne is also known for her popular videos on TikTok and Instagram, which have resulted in major endorsement deals. Olivia has earned millions of dollars from these endorsement deals and has been described as the highest-paid college athlete on the planet.

Early Life

Olivia Dunne was born on October 1, 2002 in Westwood, New Jersey and was raised in Hillsdale. She got into gymnastics at a very early age, and was already training in 2005 at ENA Gymnastics in Paramus, New Jersey. As a teenager, Dunne was homeschooled by her mother so she could continue her gymnastics training with coach Craig Zappa. Despite not attending her public high school, she managed the gymnastics team at Pascack Valley High School with her older sister.

Junior Gymnastics Career

As a junior gymnast, Dunne made her elite debut at the 2014 American Classic, where she came in 28th place in the all-around. She subsequently competed at the US Classic, where she came in 12th. In 2015, Dunne placed fifth at the WOGA Classic, eighth at the American Classic, and 24th at the US Classic; she also made her National Championships debut, coming in 25th. Dunne had a much better showing at the National Championships in 2016, finishing 12th in the all-around and coming in sixth on the floor exercise.

In 2017, Dunne was chosen to compete with the US national team at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy. With the team, she won the gold medal; she also competed in the all-around, coming in sixth place. Dunne went on to compete at the 2017 US Classic, where she came in fifth in the all-around, and then at the 2017 National Championships, where she finished ninth.

Senior Gymnastics Career

Dunne made her senior debut in 2018 competing in the all-around at the City of Jesolo Trophy, where she came in 15th. Although an ankle injury limited her to just the uneven bars at the 2018 US Classic, she managed to compete in the all-around at the National Championships, where she finished 18th. However, Dunne's lingering injuries caused her to miss the 2019 season. In 2020, she competed at the Nastia Liukin Cup, coming in 11th place.

NCAA Career

In 2020, Dunne joined the Louisiana State University Tigers women's gymnastics team. She competed on the uneven bars in every regular-season meet in the 2020-21 season, finishing with an NQS of 9.9. At the SEC championships, Dunne contributed to LSU's second-place team finish. The Tigers made it to the NCAA championships, but failed to advance to the finals. In the 2021-22 season, Dunne once again competed on the uneven bars in every regular-season meet, and also competed a handful of times on the floor exercise. That postseason, the Tigers finished fifth at the SEC championships before being eliminated during the first round of regionals. Dunne missed much of the 2022-23 season due to injuries, but managed to heal enough to make her debut in February. She went on to help the Tigers claim the bronze medal at the SEC championships.

Social Media

Dunne became more widely known in 2020 when she joined the social media video-sharing platform TikTok. She initially posted videos of her gymnastics performances, but later began posting about other aspects of her life. By early 2023, Dunne became the most-followed NCAA athlete on all of social media, with over seven million followers on TikTok and four million on Instagram.

Endorsements

Due to her viral popularity on social media, Dunne has landed various endorsement deals with major brands. She has earned millions of dollars and has been described as the highest-paid college athlete. This was made possible in 2021 when the NCAA changed its rules to permit its athletes to earn money from their names and images. Dunne subsequently signed with WME Sports and announced her first exclusive brand partnership, with activewear brand Vuori.

In early 2023, Dunne posted a paid-sponsorship video on TikTok promoting Caktus.AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot she claimed was better than its rival ChatGPT. This caused some controversy, especially at LSU, which was forced to issue a statement clarifying the school's stance against using AI to produce academic work.