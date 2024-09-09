What is Noah Lyles's Net Worth?

Noah Lyles is an American professional track sprinter who has a net worth of $4 million. Noah Lyles competes in the 60-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter distances, as well as in the 4 x 100-, 4 x 200-, and 4 x 400-meters relays. Among his career accomplishments, he is a three-time world champion in the 200 meters and the 2024 Olympic champion in the 100 meters. Lyles also completed a sprint treble at the 2023 World Athletics Championships by winning the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100-meters relay.

Early Life and Education

Noah Lyles was born on July 18, 1997 in Gainesville, Florida to Keisha and Kevin, both former track and field athletes. He has two siblings named Josephus and Abby. Lyles struggled with asthma growing up, and was homeschooled during his early years. After his parents divorced, he relocated to Alexandria, Virginia with his mother and siblings. There, Lyles attended T. C. Williams High School, where he competed in track and field. For college, he committed to the University of Florida, but ended up turning professional instead.

Youth Career

As a teenager, Lyles represented the United States at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, and won gold in the 200 meters. The following year, at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, he won gold in the 200 meters and silver in the 100 meters. In the first half of 2016, Lyles won the 200 meters at the New Balance Nationals Indoor and both the 200 and 100 meters at the Arcadia Invitational. He also won the 100 meters at the USA Junior Championships. Lyles went on to claim gold in both the 100 meters and the 4 x 100 meters relay at the 2016 World Athletics U20 Championships.

Professional Career, 2017-2019

Lyles won his first senior national titles in 2017, claiming gold in the 200 meters at the Diamond League Shanghai and gold in the 300 meters at the USA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque. He also won silver in the 4 x 200-meters relay at the World Relays. In 2018, Lyles began with a win in the 200 meters in the Diamond League. He went on to win the 100 meters at the 2018 USA Championships. Later in the year, Lyles won the 100 meters and the 4 x 100-meters relay at the Continental Cup. In 2019, he returned to the Diamond League and claimed gold in both the 100 and 200 meters. Lyles also won the 200 meters at the 2019 USA Championships, and both the 200 meters and the 4 x 100-meters relay at the 2019 World Championships.

Summer Olympics and More World Titles

In 2021, Lyles competed in his first Olympics Games, in Tokyo. He ended up winning the bronze medal in the 200 meters. The next year, at the 2022 World Championships, Lyles won his second career world title in the 200 meters. He went on to win the 200 meters in the Diamond League, giving him his fourth 200-meter Diamond League title and fifth Diamond League trophy overall. Lyles continued his incredible success in 2023, winning a sprint treble at the World Championships in Budapest by claiming gold medals in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100-meters relay. His world title in the 200 meters was his third overall, placing him only behind Usain Bolt for the most gold medals in that event at the World Championships.

Lyles began 2024 with silver medals in the 60 meters and the 4 x 400-meters relay at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. A couple of months later, he won gold in the 4 x 100-meters relay at the World Relays in Nassau. In the summer, at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Lyles claimed gold in the 100 meters in a photo finish with Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, winning with a margin of just 0.005 seconds. Lyles became the first athlete from the United States in 20 years to win the Olympic 100 meters. He subsequently ran in the 200 meters, and won his second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in that event. After the race, Lyles collapsed on the track and had to be taken away in a wheelchair; it was revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 two days prior to the event. Consequently, he dropped out of his scheduled appearances in the upcoming relay events.

Personal Life

Following his victory in the 100 meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Lyles posted on social media that he has dealt with ADD, dyslexia, anxiety, and depression in addition to his asthma.