What is Mikaela Shiffrin's Net Worth?

Mikaela Shiffrin is an American alpine skier who has a net worth of $8 million. Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup. Considered one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, she has multiple World Cup titles and the most World Cup wins of any alpine skier in history. Shiffrin has also won Olympic medals, including gold medals in her signature events, the slalom and giant slalom.

100th World Cup Win

Mikaela Shiffrin made skiing history Sunday, February 23, 2025, by securing her record-extending 100th World Cup victory in slalom, completing a milestone delayed since her serious crash in November. Finishing 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic with teammate Paula Moltzan in third, Shiffrin also tied Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's record of 155 career podium finishes.

The emotional achievement comes after significant challenges. Shiffrin's pursuit of win #100 was derailed when she crashed as the first-run leader at Killington, Vermont in November, suffering severe oblique muscle trauma and a deep puncture wound. These injuries sidelined her for weeks and left her with "PTSD-like" anxiety about racing giant slalom, evidenced by her struggles at Sestriere where she placed 25th and then finished outside the top-30 in first runs.

Upon finishing, Shiffrin appeared amazed at the scoreboard before being overcome with emotion. "Everyone had been so nice and so supportive. I am so grateful," she said tearfully in her post-race interview, reflecting on the journey to this historic achievement that further cements her legacy as skiing's greatest competitor, having surpassed Stenmark's 34-year-old record of 86 wins in March 2023.

Endorsements

Mikaela Shiffrin boasts a diverse portfolio of sponsorships spanning long-term and recent partnerships. Her sponsors range from food to fashion to finance, notably including Barilla (pasta, her longest-running sponsor), Oakley (eyewear), Atomic (ski gear), Longines (watches), and Visa (financial services). In recent years, she added major deals with Adidas (sportswear) and Land Rover (automotive), expanding her reach further. Shiffrin has become a global face for these brands, starring in high-profile campaigns such as Barilla's "Masters of Pasta" ads with Roger Federer and Adidas' international Reimagine Sport campaign that showcases her off-slope persona. These collaborations highlight her broad appeal and marketability across different industries, aligning her name with everything from pasta and apparel to luxury timepieces and beyond.

Early Life and Education

Mikaela Shiffrin was born on March 13, 1995 in Vail, Colorado as the second child of former ski racers Eileen and Jeff. Her older brother, Taylor, is also a ski racer. When Shiffrin was eight years old, she moved with her family to rural New Hampshire, where her anesthesiologist father worked at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. After five years, her father took a new job in Denver, and Shiffrin returned to Colorado with her parents. Before she left, she was attending Burke Mountain Academy; she later came back to complete her education.

Junior Career

Shiffrin was an accomplished skier from an early age. At the age of 14 in 2010, she won both the slalom and giant slalom events at the Topolino Games in Italy, as well as a Nor-Am Cup super combined race in British Columbia. Shiffrin went on to land three podium finishes in her next three Nor-Am races. She continued her success streak with two Nor-Am slalom victories in Maine and a slalom bronze medal at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Switzerland.

World Cup Career

In March of 2011, Shiffrin made her FIS Alpine Ski World Cup debut. The next month, she won the slalom event at the US National Championships. At the end of the year, Shiffrin claimed her first World Cup podium, in Lienz, Austria. She would go on to win her first World Cup race one year later, in Åre, Sweden. Shiffrin followed that in quick succession with two more wins. She finished the 2013 season as the World Cup champion in slalom. Shiffrin won the World Cup slalom title again in 2014 and 2015, and in the latter year also won the slalom event at the World Ski Championships. She then had an off-season in 2016, as injuries caused her to miss a number of her events. Shiffrin came back strong the next season, winning gold and silver medals at the World Championships, claiming her fourth World Cup slalom title, and winning her first overall World Cup title. In the 2018 season, she again won the slalom and overall titles. Shiffrin set numerous records that season, including being the first woman ever to win the first five World Cup races of a calendar year.

Shiffrin had another sensational season in 2019, starting with a victory in a super-G race. With that win, she became the first alpine skier ever to win all six contested alpine skiing disciplines. At the World Championships, Shiffrin won gold in the super-G and slalom and bronze in the giant slalom. Not long after that, she claimed her 15th World Cup win of the season, making her the first alpine skier to record that many wins in a single season. Shiffrin finished the 2019 season with the World Cup slalom, giant slalom, super-G, and overall titles. She had a less productive 2020 season, as the sudden death of her father in an accident prompted her to take a hiatus from the World Cup tour. She returned with gusto in 2021, claiming four medals at the World Championships. Shiffrin followed that in 2022 with her fourth overall World Cup title. She won a fifth overall title in 2023, and claimed three medals at the World Championships. In 2024, Shiffrin won her eighth World Cup slalom title, and in 2025 she claimed her eighth World Championships gold medal.

Winter Olympics

Shiffrin competed in her first Winter Olympics in 2014, in Sochi, Russia. There, she won gold in the slalom event, making her the youngest-ever winner in that event. Shiffrin returned to the Olympics in 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Following several days of weather delays, she won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined. Surprisingly, however, she came in fourth place in the slalom, marking the first time she failed to win a major slalom event. Shiffrin had a much more disappointing Olympics in Beijing in 2022, earning uncharacteristic Did Not Finish designations in both the slalom and giant slalom and finishing ninth in the super-G. Her best finish came as a member of the mixed team event, coming in fourth.

Personal Life

In 2021, Shiffrin began dating fellow World Cup alpine skier Aleksander Kilde, of Norway. The couple got engaged in 2024.

Real Estate

In April 2019, Mikaela paid $2.9 million for a newly constructed 9,500-square-foot home in Edwards, Colorado. Today this property is worth around $4 million. Mikaela gave NBC's "Today" show a tour of the home in July 2019: