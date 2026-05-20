What is Luke Littler's net worth?

Luke Littler is an English professional darts player who has a net worth of $6 million.

Nicknamed "The Nuke," Littler exploded into global attention at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship, where he reached the final at just 16 years old and instantly became the face of a new darts boom. Rather than fading after that breakthrough, he quickly proved that his run was not a novelty act. Littler went on to win the PDC World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, the Grand Slam of Darts, the World Series of Darts Finals, the UK Open, the World Matchplay, and other major televised events, building one of the fastest rises in modern darts history. Known for his calm stage presence, heavy scoring, fearless finishing, and unusually mature temperament, Littler helped bring darts to a younger and wider audience. By 2026, he was ranked world No. 1, had won back-to-back world titles, and had been presented with an MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle for services to the sport of darts.

Early Life

Luke Littler was born on January 21, 2007, in Warrington, Cheshire, England. He began playing darts at a very young age and quickly showed a natural feel for the game. Stories of Littler throwing darts as a small child became part of his early mythology, and by the time he was a teenager, he was already being discussed inside the sport as a rare prodigy.

Before turning professional, Littler built an extraordinary youth résumé. He won multiple junior and development titles and became known for playing with the confidence and rhythm of a much older competitor. His ability to average heavily, hit maximums under pressure, and finish legs clinically made him one of the most closely watched young players in British darts.

Breakthrough At Alexandra Palace

Littler's mainstream breakthrough came at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. Still only 16, he entered the tournament as a highly regarded prospect but left as an international sports story. He defeated a series of established professionals and reached the final, where he lost to Luke Humphries.

That run changed the trajectory of his career almost overnight. Littler became a household name in the United Kingdom, drew huge television audiences, and brought new attention to darts from people who rarely followed the sport. His age made the story irresistible, but his performance level made it clear that he was not simply a curiosity. He looked like a future champion almost immediately.

Major Titles And World No. 1 Rise

Littler responded to his breakout season by turning potential into trophies. In 2024, he won Premier League Darts, the World Series of Darts Finals, and the Grand Slam of Darts, establishing himself as one of the sport's elite players before he was old enough to enter many adult venues as a regular customer.

He then made history by winning the PDC World Darts Championship at 17 years and 347 days old, becoming the youngest player ever to lift the sport's most important trophy. Littler continued his dominance by winning back-to-back world titles, joining Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis, and Gary Anderson as only the fourth player in PDC history to achieve consecutive World Championship victories.

His rise also included victories at the UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals, and World Masters. By 2026, Littler had become world No. 1 and was widely viewed as the most important figure in darts.

MBE Honor

In the 2025 King's Birthday Honours List, Littler was awarded an MBE for services to darts. He received the honor alongside rival Luke Humphries, reflecting how both players had helped elevate the sport during a period of major growth.

In May 2026, Littler was presented with the MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle. The ceremony marked another milestone in his rapid transformation from teenage prospect to nationally recognized sports figure. Littler said the honor was unexpected and emotional, describing it as a proud moment for him and his family.

Prize Money & Career Earnings

By mid-2025, Littler had already surpassed the £2 million barrier in career prize money alone, roughly $2.5 million to $2.7 million depending on exchange rates. That figure came from his remarkable consistency in reaching and winning the biggest events in darts.

His largest tournament paydays included £500,000, roughly $630,000, for winning the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship; £275,000, roughly $350,000, plus nightly bonuses for winning the 2024 Premier League; £200,000, roughly $250,000, for winning the 2025 World Matchplay; and £200,000, roughly $250,000, for his runner-up finish at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship.

Outside official PDC prize money, Littler also became one of the most in-demand players on the exhibition circuit. Top darts stars can command up to £25,000 per night, roughly $31,000, for appearances, and Littler's annual exhibition income has been estimated in the £150,000 to £375,000 range, or roughly $190,000 to $475,000.

His commercial income grew even faster. Littler signed a major long-term deal with Target Darts that has been widely described as one of the most lucrative endorsement agreements in darts history. The partnership includes branded darts and accessories, giving him a direct link to merchandise sales among fans. He also secured mainstream sponsorships with brands including boohooMAN, Xbox, KP Snacks, and the Sidemen's BEST Cereal, helping push his total earnings far beyond tournament prize money.

Playing Style And Impact

Littler is known for his heavy scoring, relaxed throwing rhythm, and fearless finishing. He has produced spectacular checkouts, including back-to-back 170 finishes, and developed a reputation for looking unusually composed on the biggest stages. His matches against Luke Humphries became one of the defining rivalries of the sport's modern era.

More importantly, Littler helped change the public image of darts. His teenage success brought younger fans to the sport, increased media coverage, and gave darts a breakout crossover star. By becoming world champion, world No. 1, and an MBE recipient before turning 20, Luke Littler built one of the most extraordinary early careers in British sporting history.