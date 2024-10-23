What is Justin Gatlin's Net Worth?

Justin Gatlin is a retired American sprinter who has a net worth of $3 million. Justin Gatlin is best known for the awards and accolades he racked up in the course of his career: Olympic Champion, World Champion, World Indoor Champion, and Diamond League Champion, among them. A five-time Olympic medalist and 12-time World Championship medalist, his personal best time in the 100-meter sprint is 9.74 seconds, making him number five on the all-time list of male 100-meter athletes.

Early Years

Justin Alexander Gatlin was born on February 10, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Willie and Jeanette Gatlin. He attended Woodham High School in Pensacola, Florida, and, as a student, took part in hurdling competitions. His performance in these competitions drew the attention of Vince Anderson and Bill Webb, both coaches for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Anderson and Webb arranged for Gatlin to be awarded a scholarship as well as training – not as a hurdler but as a sprinter. During his first year at the university, Gatlin won the National Collegiate Athletic Association's outdoor titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. He left school after only two years and relocated to Florida to train as a professional athlete under Coach Trevor Graham. Gatlin remained training with Graham until 2007, when he hired Loren Seagrave as a coach. In 2010, he replaced Seagrave with Brooks Johnson and then moved on to Coach Dennis Mitchell in 2012. When Mitchell became involved in a doping scandal in 2017, Gatlin brought Brooks Johnson back.

Awards for Speed

Justin Gatlin won the 2003 World Indoor Champion 60-meter race and became an Olympic Champion the following year by bringing home the gold in the 100-meter race. In 2005, he won World Champion acclaim in the 100 meters and 200 meters races.

During the 2012 United States Olympic trials, Gatlin set a record of 9.80 seconds – the fastest time ever recorded for a male over the age of thirty. He later broke his own record during the 2015 Diamond League races when he ran the 100 meters in 9.74 seconds.

Gatlin brought home the Olympic bronze in 2012 as well as the 60-meter title in the World Indoor Championship. For the next three years, he claimed the Diamond League Trophy and, in 2015, became the only man in history to run under 9.80 seconds on five occasions in a single season.

Gatlin brought home a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics and, at the age of 34, became the oldest male to ever win an Olympic medal in a non-relay sprint event.

In 2017, he won World Champion in the 100-meter race and, during the event's 2019 races, won a silver medal and became the most decorated 100-meter sprinter in World Championship history.

In 2021, with hopes of becoming the oldest male to ever win a medal in the 100 meters by qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Gatlin came in last place in the finals due to a hamstring injury.

On his fortieth birthday in 2022, he announced his retirement.

Personal Best

Justin Gatlin holds a personal record of 6.45 for the 60-meter race, 9.74 for the 100 meters, and 19.57 for the 200 meters.

In 2001, the International Amateur Athletic Federation banned Justin Gatlin from competing in athletics for two years after he tested positive for amphetamines. Gatlin appealed the decision, arguing that he had been taking medication for attention deficit disorder since he was a child, and that is what caused the positive test result. The decision was amended to prohibit him from international competition for one year while allowing him to compete nationally.

In April of 2006, Gatlin underwent routine drug testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. He was informed that his tests came back positive for the presence of performance-enhancing testosterone. He publicly announced that he could not account for the test results as he had never knowingly used any banned substance or allowed anyone to administer such a substance to him. Coach Graham argued that Gatlin had been set up and accused massage therapist Christopher Whetstine of rubbing a cream containing testosterone into Gatlin's skin. Whetstine denied the accusation. In August of that year, in exchange for his cooperation with authorities, Gatlin was banned for eight years – instead of for life – from taking part in track and field events. He appealed the decision, and the ban was reduced to four years. During the ban, he attended the 2007 rookie camp tryouts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team. He tried out as a wide receiver but didn't make the cut.

Television

Justin Gatlin starred on the American reality game show "Pros vs. Joes," which aired on Spike TV from 2006 to 2010. The show featured male amateur contestants matched against professional athletes in a series of feats.

In 2011, he appeared on the Japanese television show "Kasupe!" where he ran 100 meters in 9.45 seconds, assisted by wind machines blowing at a speed of over 25 meters per second.

Personal Life

Justin Gatlin and his wife Daynise have two sons, Jace and Jaxx Gatlin.