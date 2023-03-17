What is Jordyn Wieber's Net Worth?

Jordyn Wieber's net worth is $3 million. Jordyn Wieber began practicing gymnastics before she started kindergarten, after her parents recognized that her physique was ideal for the sport. She won her first major competition in 2009, when she won the All-Around title at the American Cup. For the next two years, she would dominate at championships, and became known as a highly consistent competitor.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Olympians Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Jul 12, 1995 (27 years old) Place of Birth: DeWitt Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Gymnast Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jordyn Wieber's Net Worth

After recovering from an injury in 2010, Jordyn Wieber went on to win All-Around Gold at the 2011 Visa Championships, the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo, and the 2011 American Cup. In 2012, she won All-Around titles at the Pacific Rim Championships, the Visa Championships, and the American Cup. Going into the London Olympics, she was the favorite to win the All-Around Gold. However, she finished fourth during the qualifying round, and was therefore ineligible to compete, as each country is only allowed to compete with two gymnasts. She went on to help the US team to a Team Gold.

Early Life

Wieber was born on July 12, 1995 in DeWitt, Michigan. She is the daughter of Rita and David Wieber. Her mom worked as an emergency room nurse and was also an exercise physiologist while her father worked as a director at a health-care subsidiary. She was raised with her three siblings and the family attended St. Jude Catholic Church in DeWitt.

At the age of three, Weiber began going to gymnastics classes. She showed skill and promise from an early age. She began working with coach John Geddert and was handpicked to join his Silverstars program, an elite program for young gymnasts. By the age of 10, she had qualified for Level 10 in the Junior Olympic program. She qualified for international elite a year later in 2006 when she was 11.

Career

When she rose to the Junior International Elite in 2006, she placed ninth in the all-around at the National Championships. She was also named to the US national team for the first time. In 2007, she competed in the US Classic and the National Championships. She was named to the team to compete at the 2007 Junior Pan American Championships. She helped the team win gold and individually she won silver in the all-around, gold on uneven bar and balance beam, and bronze on floor exercise. The following year, in 2008, she was named to the team to compete at the USA-Canada-Italy-Netherlands Friendly Competition. The same year, she placed first on vault and floor exercise at her first national championships.

In February of 2009, Wieber competed at the American Cup in Chicago. She won the all-around competition, only 13 years old at the time. She continued dominating competitions over the next couple years. She competed at the 2010 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Melbourne, Australia and helped the American team place first.

In 2011, she participated in her first senior elite competition at the American Cup in Jacksonville, Florida. She won the all-around competition. She also came in second at the City of Jesolo Trophy competition in Italy. In July of that year, she competed at the Covergirl Classic, placing first on uneven bars. She also did well at the Visa Championships a couple months later. In October, she competed at the 2011 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tokyo.

She began 2012 by winning her third American Cup in New York City. In July, she competed at the Olympic Trials in San Jose, California. She did well and ended up being chosen for the American team for the 2012 Summer Olympics. She was featured on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" with the rest of the USA Women's Olympic Gymnastics team a couple weeks later. The group was referred to as the Fierce Five.

At the end of July, Wieber competed at the Olympics in London. In qualifications, she placed fourth overall behind her teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, meaning she was not able to advance to the all-around final due to the rule limiting participating countries to having a maximum of two competitors in the all-around final. However, she was still able to compete in the team final where the American team qualified first in the floor final. In the team final, she helped the US team secure their gold medal finish.

After the Olympics, Wieber signed a sponsorship agreement with Adidas Gymnastics. In the fall, she enrolled as a freshman at UCLA, where she studied psychology. She also was the Team Manager for the school's gymnastics during her first three years and served as volunteer assistant coach during her senior year. In March of 2015, she officially announced her retirement from elite gymnastics.

After graduating from college, Wieber continued on as the assistant coach of UCLA women's gymnastics through the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. She primarily served as the floor exercise coach for the Bruins, helping them finish the 2018 and 2019 seasons ranked in the top spot for the event. Along with fellow UCLA coaches Chris Waller and Randy Lane, she won the West Region Assistant Coaches of the Year award in 2018.

In April of 2019, Wieber became the head coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics program. She was the first Olympic champion gymnast that took on this role.

Personal Life

Since 2017, Wieber has been dating Olympian Chris Brooks. They announced their engagement in October of 2021.

In January of 2018, Wieber testified in court that she had been sexually abused by the long-term team doctor of the USA Gymnastics team, Larry Nassar. Later that year, she was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award along with the other women who testified.