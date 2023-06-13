David Goggins Net Worth

What is David Goggins's Net Worth?

David Goggins is an endurance athlete and retired US Navy SEAL who has a net worth of $5 million. In 2006, David Goggins came in second place in the Ultraman World Championships Triathlon in Hawaii, and the following year placed third in the infamous Badwater Ultramarathon in California's Death Valley. Goggins has also written some memoirs, including "Can't Hurt Me" and "Never Finished," and served as the subject of Jesse Itzler's book "Living with a SEAL." Goggins is also very popular on social media. As of this writing he has around 7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early Life

David Goggins was born on February 17, 1975 in Buffalo, New York to Jackie and Trunnis. He has a brother named Trunnis Jr., with whom he grew up in Williamsville, New York. Due to his abusive, alcoholic father, Goggins ended up moving with his mother and brother to Brazil, Indiana.

Military Career

In the military, Goggins initially applied to join the United States Air Force Pararescue. He was accepted into training, but was removed after being diagnosed with sickle cell trait. Subsequently, Goggins completed training for the United States Air Force Tactical Air Control Party. From 1994 to 1999, he worked as a TACP. Goggins then left the United States Air Force. He went on to train in the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL course, which took him three attempts to complete due to various injuries. Goggins graduated from the training in 2001. Next, he went through SEAL Qualification Training and a six-month probationary period, before receiving the NEC 5326 as a Combatant Swimmer. Assigned to SEAL Team 5, Goggins served in Iraq and Afghanistan across a 20-year military career. He graduated from Army Ranger School in 2004.

Endurance Athlete

After his graduation from the military, Goggins decided to take up long-distance running. In 2005, he entered the San Diego One Day, a 24-hour ultramarathon. Goggins ran 101 miles in 18 hours and 56 minutes in the event. The next year, he competed in the Hurt-100 in Hawaii and his first Badwater Ultramarathon, coming in fifth place in the latter. Following Badwater, Goggins competed in the Ultraman World Championships Triathlon in Hawaii, a three-day, 320-mile race. He ended up finishing second in the event. Returning to Badwater in 2007, Goggins achieved his best career finish in the race with a third-place finish; he failed to finish the race the following year. In 2009, Goggins competed in the Furnace Creek 508, an ultramarathon cycling race in Southern California.

Having not competed in the event since 2008, Goggins returned to Badwater in 2013 and finished in 18th place. Competing again the next year, he failed to finish. From 2015 to 2016, Goggins competed in 14 ultra-endurance races, achieving nine top-five finishes. Moreover, he won the 2016 Infinitus 88k, coming in nearly 20 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher. Goggins also won the Music City Ultra 50k and the Strolling Jim 40 Miler. Later, in 2020, he came in second place in the Moab 240 ultramarathon with a time of 62 hours and 21 minutes, and won the Across Florida 200 with a time of 70:21.

Memoirs

In 2018, Goggins published his first memoir, "Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds." A self-help memoir, it encourages readers to strengthen their mental fortitude. Goggins released a sequel memoir in 2022 entitled "Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within."

Charity

Goggins's career as a long-distance runner was catalyzed by his desire to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, as several of his friends were killed in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings. The Foundation provides college scholarships and grants to children of fallen special operations soldiers. Through the races he's competed in, including the Badwater Ultramarathon, Goggins has raised over $2 million.

Public Speaking

Goggins does public speaking engagements to share his story with the public and encourage people to be their best selves. He does gigs both big and small, including corporate engagements and more intimate VIP meetings.

Personal Life

Goggins was previously married to licensed nurse Aleeza from 2005 to 2007. The pair divorced after rumors surfaced of Goggins having an extramarital affair. He went on to have another two-year marriage, this time to a woman named Kate. Goggins subsequently dated a woman named Pamela, with whom he had a daughter. After the end of that relationship, he dated Jennifer Kish; they got engaged in 2020.