What is Alysa Liu's Net Worth?

Alysa Liu is a retired competitive figure skater who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Among her career accomplishments, she became the youngest-ever winner of the US Figure Skating Championships when she won the competition at the age of 13 in 2019. Liu would go on to win many more competitions over the subsequent years, including a second consecutive US Championships and the 2021 CS Nebelhorn Trophy and CS Lombardia Trophy.

Early Life and Education

Alysa Liu was born on August 8, 2005 in Clovis, California as the eldest child of Arthur, an attorney originally from a small village in China who had left the country as a political refugee in the 1990s. Her siblings are Selina and triplets Joshua, Justin, and Julia; all the kids were conceived via an anonymous egg donor and a surrogate mother. However, Arthur's ex-wife Mary acts as their legal guardian. For her education, Liu attended Chinese school for three years before going to the Oakland School for the Arts. When she started to miss too much school due to traveling for figure skating competitions, she began homeschooling.

Start of Figure Skating Career

Liu began figure skating at the age of five when her father brought her to the Oakland Ice Center. As a juvenile skater in 2015, she came in seventh place in the Central Pacific Regionals. The following year, Liu earned the intermediate gold medal at the US Figure Skating Championships, making her the youngest female skater to ever do so. As a novice in 2017, she came in fourth at the US Championships.

Figure Skating Career, 2018-2020

In 2018, Liu was the youngest skater to compete in the junior division of that year's US Championships. Despite having a cold and a sore throat, she won the competition with an overall score of 184.16 points to become the national junior champion. After that, Liu went to the International Challenge Cup, where she won the advanced novice silver medal. She continued her 2018 success at the Asian Open Trophy, where she won the novice gold after landing a clean triple Axel in the free skate. Liu went on to achieve multiple milestones in early 2019 at the US Championships. She became the youngest female skater ever to land a triple Axel in the competition, and also became the first female skater to complete three triple Axels in a US competition. With an overall score of 217.51, Liu won the Championships, breaking Tara Lipinski's record as the youngest skater to win the US senior women's title.

Liu carried on her success at the inaugural Aurora Games in the summer of 2019, where she earned perfect scores and led the US team to first place. Shortly after that, she made her international competition debut at the ISU Junior Grand Prix, and won the event. Liu went on to claim silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland. Kicking off 2020, she defended her US national championship title by winning her second consecutive US Championships, this time with a career-best 235.52 points. She went on to compete in her first World Junior Championships after that, winning the bronze medal. Following the ISU Junior Grand Prix, Liu saw limited international competition opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October of 2020, she was invited to the Las Vegas Invitational, where she finished sixth individually and second in team competition.

Figure Skating Career, 2021-2022

Liu returned to the US Championships in 2021 seeking a third consecutive title. However, she struggled in the competition and came in fourth overall. Liu next competed in the fourth annual Peggy Fleming Trophy, where she came in second. In August, she made her senior international debut at the Cranberry Cup, which she won with a score of 205.74. The following month, Liu won the CS Lombardia Trophy and the CS Nebelhorn Trophy on the ISU Challenger Series. She ended up as the overall women's winner of the Series by a nearly 40-point lead over Anastasia Gubanova. Next, Liu made her senior Grand Prix debut at the 2021 Skate Canada International, where she came in fifth place overall. At the subsequent NHK Trophy, she finished fourth.

Back at the US Championships in 2022, Liu placed third in the short program before she had to withdraw from the competition due to testing positive for COVID-19. Despite her setback, she successfully petitioned to be included as part of the 2022 US Winter Olympic team. In the women's event at the Olympics, Liu came in seventh place overall. The following month, she competed at the World Championships and claimed the bronze medal, making her only the second American woman to medal in the competition since 2006. In April of 2022, Liu announced her retirement from competitive figure skating, saying that she wanted to move on with her life.