William Refrigerator Perry Net Worth

What is William "Refrigerator" Perry's net worth?

William "Refrigerator" Perry is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $50 thousand. William Perry played 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Chicago Bears. In his rookie season in 1985, he helped the team win its first and only Super Bowl title. Nicknamed "Refrigerator" due to his size, Perry is the heaviest player ever to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

Unfortunately in retirement William Perry has has struggled with his health, financial and alcohol issues. His financial problems, primarily IRS debt, forced Perry to auction off many of his prized possessions, including his Super Bowl ring. Today he reportedly lives a modest life in a retirement home, living of his NFL pension and other retirement funds.

Early Life and High School

William Perry was born on December 16, 1962 in Aiken, South Carolina as the tenth of 12 children of school dietitian Inez and house painter Hollie. He has seven brothers and four sisters. Growing up, Perry was a hefty kid, and by the time he was 11 he already weighed 200 pounds. To silence the bullies, he took advantage of his physique and got into athletics.

As a teenager at Aiken High School, Perry played as a nose guard on the school football team and did track and field. During an exercise in which his coach told all the fastest players to line up for a 100-yard dash, Perry was timed as the sixth-fastest runner on the team. He also competed in shot put, posting a top throw of nearly 54 feet.

Collegiate Career

Due to his athletic prowess, Perry received a full-ride scholarship to Clemson University, where he played for the Tigers football team under coach Danny Ford from 1981 to 1984. In Perry's freshman year, Clemson went undefeated, becoming ACC and national champions and finishing the season by winning the Orange Bowl. It was during that season that Perry earned the nickname "Refrigerator" due to his enormous girth. As a junior, he was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American.

Chicago Bears

In the 1985 NFL Draft, Perry was chosen in the first round by the Chicago Bears as a hand-picked selection of coach Mike Ditka. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan decried the pick, turning Perry into a pawn in the antagonistic relationship and power struggle between Ditka and Ryan. With Ryan refusing to play Perry, Ditka chose to use Perry as a fullback in certain situations. This proved to be a successful strategy, leading Ryan to finally play Perry midway through the season as a defensive lineman. The Bears went on to finish the regular season with an incredible 15-1 record, winning the NFC en route to Super Bowl XX. In that game, the Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10, giving the team its first and only Super Bowl title. Moreover, it was the largest margin of victory in any Super Bowl. Due to his heft, Perry was given the largest Super Bowl ring in history, at a size of 25.

Perry continued playing with the Bears through the 1993 season, but was unable to replicate the success of his rookie year. He frequently struggled with his weight, which hobbled his performances.

Final Playing Years

Perry ended his NFL playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993 and 1994. Both seasons were disappointments, as the Eagles posted 8-8 and 7-9 records, respectively, failing to make it to the playoffs. Overall, Perry recorded 29.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries across 138 games in his NFL career. After his retirement, he tried to make a comeback in 1996 with the London Monarchs of the World League of American Football, but didn't make much of an impression in the underwhelming season.

Other Media Appearances

Beyond football, Perry has appeared in other media. The year after his Super Bowl victory, he participated in a WWF battle royal at WrestleMania 2 and appeared as himself in an episode of the television series "The A-Team." Later, in 2002, Perry participated in a match on the television show "Celebrity Boxing," where he lost to former NBA player Manute Bol. The following year, he appeared in the Comedy Central television film "Windy City Heat."

Personal Life and Health

From two marriages, Perry has four children.

In 2007, Perry was diagnosed with the inflammatory disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome. Two years later, he was hospitalized in serious condition. Perry continued to struggle with his health, including ongoing drinking problems and weight gain. He was eventually confined to his late father's home, being looked after by his younger brother Michael. In early 2016, Perry checked himself into a hospital to receive treatment for diabetes. After his release, he moved into a retirement home.