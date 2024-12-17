What is Will Witherspoon's Net Worth?

Will Witherspoon is a retired American professional football player who has a net worth of $4 million. During his NFL career, Will earned a little under $40 million in salary and endorsements.

Will Witherspoon is best known for his 12-year career as a linebacker in the National Football League (NFL), where he played for multiple teams, including the Carolina Panthers, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans. He earned a reputation as a reliable and versatile defender known for his speed, tackling ability, and leadership on the field.

Throughout his career, Witherspoon accumulated over 1,000 tackles, 26 sacks, and 14 interceptions while starting 150 games. His consistency and leadership made him a valuable defensive anchor for every team he played for, and he was particularly noted for his ability to excel in both pass coverage and run defense.

Early Life and College Career

Born on August 19, 1980, in Panama City, Florida, Witherspoon attended Rutherford High School where he first made his mark as a standout athlete in both football and track. He went on to play college football at the University of Georgia, where he developed into one of the SEC's most promising linebackers. During his time with the Bulldogs from 1998 to 2001, Witherspoon established himself as a defensive leader, finishing his college career with 211 tackles and earning All-SEC honors in his senior year.

NFL Career

The Carolina Panthers selected Witherspoon in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. He quickly proved himself worthy of the selection, earning a starting role by his second season. During his four years with the Panthers from 2002 to 2005, Witherspoon became an integral part of their defense, helping the team reach Super Bowl XXXVIII in the 2003 season, where they narrowly lost to the New England Patriots.

Witherspoon's career reached new heights when he signed with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent in 2006. He immediately became the team's defensive captain and led the Rams in tackles for three consecutive seasons. His time in St. Louis showcased his ability to play all three linebacker positions, and he recorded some of his best statistical seasons, including a career-high 140 tackles in 2007.

After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2009 season, Witherspoon continued to demonstrate his value as a veteran leader and consistent performer. He later joined the Tennessee Titans, where he played the final three seasons of his career from 2010 to 2013. Throughout these years, he remained a reliable starter and mentor to younger players, bringing stability to each defense he joined.

Post-NFL Life

Following his retirement, Witherspoon transitioned into sustainable farming, establishing White Oak Pastures, a grass-fed livestock operation in Georgia. His commitment to sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices has made him a notable figure in the farming community, demonstrating that professional athletes can successfully pivot to entirely different careers after sports. He frequently speaks about the importance of sustainable farming practices and has become an advocate for agricultural education.

Personal Life

With his ex-wife, Rebecca, Will has three children. With his ex-wife, Tori Darling, he has two children. In November 2024, Tori took to social media to accuse Will of financial abuse, claiming that their divorce dragged on for over four years. In the video, she claimed Will would not turn over tax returns, refuses to pay for the bulk of his kid's expenses, and he only pays her $250 per month in support.