What is Vontae Davis's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

Vontae Davis is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $16 million. Vontae Davis played in the NFL from 2009 to 2018. After starting out with the Miami Dolphins, he played most of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before finishing early in the 2018 season with the Buffalo Bills. Davis's career highlights include two Pro Bowl selections.

Vontae Davis is infamous for retiring at halftime of the second game of the 2018 season. At the time he was playing under a one-year, $5 million deal with Buffalo with $3.5 million guaranteed. At the time of his abrupt retirement, Vontae had earned a little more than $50 million before taxes, lawyers, manager and agent fees. A year after his infamous retirement, Vontae described it as the best decision he ever made in his entire life.

Early Life and High School

Vontae Davis was born on May 27, 1988 in Washington, DC. He has a younger brother, Vernon, who also became an NFL player. As a teen, Davis attended Dunbar High School, where he lettered in both football and track. In his senior season on the football team, he recorded 38 tackles and eight interceptions, earning him a number of local awards. Meanwhile, in track, Davis was among the top sprinters in the district.

Collegiate Career

Davis attended college at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he played football for the Fighting Illini. In his freshman season, he recorded 30 tackles and one intercepting pass, and was named the Fighting Illini's Rookie of the Year. Davis went on to record 56 tackles in 2007, with 13 of them occurring in the Rose Bowl. Following his junior season in 2008, Davis decided to enter the NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins

In the 2009 NFL Draft, Davis was chosen in the first round with the 25th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins. He made his professional debut in the team's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, recording one solo tackle in a 7-10 loss. Davis finished his rookie season with 47 solo tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions, and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team. In 2010, Davis became the Dolphins' main starting cornerback, and made two solo tackles in the team's season-opener win over the Buffalo Bills. He finished the season with 46 solo tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception in 16 games and 15 starts.

Davis was retained as the Dolphins' starting cornerback in 2011. In the team's season opener against the New England Patriots, he recorded four combined tackles before exiting the game due to cramps. Davis later missed playing time in Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He finished the season with 39 solo tackles, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions in 12 games and 12 starts. Going into the 2012 season, Davis was demoted to third cornerback on the depth chart, as he was surpassed by Richard Marshall. He was ultimately traded before the start of the season.

Indianapolis Colts

Davis was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in late August 2012. He became the starting cornerback to begin the regular season, recording five solo tackles in the Colts' season-opener loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite missing six games due to injuries, Davis finished the season with a solid 46 solo tackles, seven passes defensed, and three interceptions. The Colts went on to reach the playoffs, where they lost in the AFC Wildcard Game to the eventual Super Bowl champions the Baltimore Ravens. Continuing as the Colts' No. 1 starting cornerback in 2013, Davis recorded 41 solo tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception. Once again, the Colts made it to the playoffs and the AFC Wildcard Game, this time emerging victorious. However, the team fell to the Patriots the following week in the AFC Divisional Round.

Davis had one of his best career seasons in 2014, recording a career-high 18 pass deflections to go along with 35 solo tackles. Additionally, he led the NFL in lowest opposing passer rating, with 38.8, and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. In the postseason, the Colts reached the AFC Championship, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champs the Patriots. Davis had another impressive season in 2015, recording 38 solo tackles, 16 pass deflections, and four interceptions in 16 games and 16 starts. Moreover, he earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. In the 2016 season, he posted 34 solo tackles, ten pass deflections, and one interception. Davis had a disappointing final season with the Colts in 2017, as he left in November to have surgery for a lingering groin injury and missed the rest of the season. In his five games that season, he recorded 16 solo tackles and two pass deflections.

Buffalo Bills

In early 2018, Davis signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. However, he only played for the team briefly before he removed himself during the first half of a Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, saying that he was "done." After the game, Davis announced his retirement from the NFL.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Davis married Megan Harpe, his longtime girlfriend, in mid-2015.

Davis serves as the CEO of a wellness spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In June 2010 Vontae paid $1.1 million for a lagoon-front mansion in Davie, Florida. He sold this home in January 2020 for $915,000.