Tyrod Taylor is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Tyrod Taylor played college football for Virginia Tech and was the starting quarterback for the Hokies team from the start of the 2008 college football season until the 2011 Orange Bowl game marking the end of Virginia Tech's 2010 college football season. During his collegiate career, Tyrod was the 2008 ACC Championship Game MVP, the 2010 ACC Championship Game MVP, the 2010 Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2010 ACC Player of the Year. Taylor was the 180th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens. He stayed with the team until 2014, and the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII and the 2012 AFC Champion team during his time with the team. Tyrod has also played for the Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2021), and New York Giants (2022–present).

Early Life

Tyrod Taylor was born Tyrod Diallo Taylor on August 3, 1989, in Hampton, Virginia. He is the only child of Trina and Rodney Taylor, and he attended Hampton High School. Tyrod was a member of the school's track and basketball teams, and he played the positions of quarterback, safety, and kick returner on the football team. Taylor was a starter all four years and led the football team to a record of 34–4. He ended his high school football career with 100 touchdowns and 7,690 offensive yards. Tyrod graduated in 2007, and Rivals.com ranked him #1 on its list of the best dual-threat quarterbacks, while ESPN.com named him the third-best overall quarterback. Scout.com ranked him the seventh-best passer in the country. Taylor narrowed his college choices down to the University of Florida and Virginia Tech, and he chose Virginia Tech.

College Career

During his freshman year, Tyrod was named the team's starter after a September 2007 game in which he scored a touchdown, completed seven passes, and rushed for 44 yards. He threw for 287 yards during his first game as a starter. Before Taylor was on the team, Virginia Tech hadn't defeated Florida State in 20 years, but Tyrod led the team to victory against FSU in November 2007. He had to sit two games out due to a high ankle sprain in October 2007, and after his return, he didn't start for the rest of his freshman season. By the end of the season, Taylor had scored 11 touchdowns and accumulated 927 passing yards and 429 rushing yards. During his sophomore season, Tyrod regained his starter status in third game of the season, and he started every game until he sprained his ankle in an October 25th game against Florida State. He was named the ACC Championship Game MVP that season, and the team won the Orange Bowl in January 2009. Taylor ended the season with two touchdowns and 1,036 passing yards.

During Tyrod's junior season, Virginia Tech won the 2009 Chick-fil-A Bowl and came in second in the ACC's Coastal Division. Taylor scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 2,311 passing yards by the end of the season, and his career record at the time was 23–5, the second-highest number of wins for a Virginia Tech starting quarterback in the school's history. The Hokies won 11 consecutive games during Tyrod's senior season, and the team became ACC Champions, with Taylor being named ACC Championship Game Most Valuable Player again. He was also named ACC Player of the Year, and he finished his final college season with 24 touchdowns and 2,743 passing yards.

Professional Career

Tyrod was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He injured his left shoulder during his first pre-season start in September 2011, and his first regular season game took place in early December. Taylor scored his first NFL touchdown during Week 17 of the 2012 season, and the Ravens went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34–31 in Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013. In March 2015, he signed a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills worth $3.35 million. Coach Rex Ryan named Tyrod the team's starting quarterback in August 2015. Taylor scored three touchdowns during Week 2 of the 2015 season and again in Week 3. In Week 5, he became the fifth quarterback in the history of the NFL to "throw for at least 100 yards, run for at least 70 yards and catch a pass in a single game," resulting in his jersey from that game being sent to Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tyrod suffered an MCL injury in that game and didn't return until Week 9. In Week 13, he set a Bills record for consecutive passes without an interception, followed by a Bills record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback in Week 16. In January 2016, he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

In August 2016, Taylor signed a $92 million six-year contract extension with the Bills that included an option after the first year. He finished the season with 17 touchdowns, and he was selected as a 2017 Pro Bowl alternate but declined the invitation because he had recently undergone surgery to repair a core muscle. Tyrod injured his knee in Week 13 of the 2017 season and returned in Week 15. The Bills traded him to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and after being injured in Week 3, he only played in one more game during the rest of the season. In March 2019, Tyrod signed an $11 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. During the 2020 season, he suffered a rib injury while warming up before the Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and had to be hospitalized. A few days later, it was revealed that the team's doctor had accidentally punctured Taylor's lung while injecting him with a painkiller before the game. In March 2021, the Houston Oilers signed Tyrod to a one-year contract. In Week 2, he injured his hamstring and was placed on injured reserve until November. In March 2022, he signed an $11 million two-year contract with the New York Giants. In Week 4, he suffered his fourth concussion in five years. During the 2023 season, Taylor injured his neck in Week 5 and suffered a rib injury in Week 8.

Personal Life

Tyrod's parents raised him in the Christian faith, and in a 2010 article on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes website, he was quoted as saying, "Without God I can't do anything. I have put my faith in Him, and through Him I believe I can achieve anything." According to a 2018 article on the Cleveland Browns website, Taylor has the phrase "BORN TO LOSE" tattooed on one arm and "BUILT TO WIN" on the other arm. Tyrod stated, "I felt like it kind of spoke about my life. It definitely speaks volumes or makes sense when I look back at the things I've been through." In 2020, he donated $25,000 to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank through the Tyrod Taylor Foundation. Tyrod established the foundation to "support positive advancements in the lives of youth in underserved communities through the lens of charitable giving and education."

Awards and Achievements

In 2010, Taylor was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and ACC Championship Game MVP. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2015.