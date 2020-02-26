Tyreek Hill net worth: Tyreek Hill is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $20 million. He is most well known for his speed as a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill was born in Lauderhill, Florida in March 1994. He is a wide receiver and return specialist who played at Coffee High School. Hill played his college football for Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State University, and West Alabama and was he Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2014. Hill was drafted #165 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2016. Tyreek Hill was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2018 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in 2020. Hill competed for the United States and won a gold medal at the 2012 Barcelona World Junior Championships. In 2019 he signed a three year with the Chiefs for $54 million.