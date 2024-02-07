What is Tua Tagovailoa's Net Worth and Salary?

Tua Tagovailoa is a professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $14 million. Tua Tagovailoa plays for the NFL's Miami Dolphins. With the team, he led the league in passer rating in 2022 and passing yards in 2023, and was selected to his first Pro Bowl in the latter year. Previously, Tagovailoa was a star college football player with the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards and being named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Contracts & Salary

Signed: March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023 Length: 4 years

4 years Total value: $30,275,438

$30,275,438 Average annual salary: $7,568,860

$7,568,860 Signing bonus: $19,578,500

$19,578,500 Guaranteed money: $30,275,438 (fully guaranteed)

$30,275,438 (fully guaranteed) 5th-year option: Exercised by the Dolphins, making him under contract through 2024

Early Life and High School

Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa was born on March 2, 1998 in 'Ewa Beach, Hawaii as the eldest of four children of Samoan parents Diane and Galu. Passionate about football from a very early age, he drew inspiration from his grandfather Seu, who believed his grandson would grow into a football star. Tagovailoa went on to play varsity football at Saint Louis School in Honolulu, throwing for 33 passing touchdowns and 2,583 passing yards in his first season. In 2016, he threw for 27 passing touchdowns and 2,669 passing yards and was selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

Collegiate Career

For college, Tagovailoa committed to the University of Alabama, where he played for the Crimson Tide football team. An immediate success, he played in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. Tagovailoa was named the Offensive MVP of the game. He racked up more honors for his second season with the Crimson Tide, including the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards. Tagovailoa helped the team win the 2018 Orange Bowl en route to a fourth consecutive CFP National Championship appearance. At the end of the season, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. In his junior year at Alabama in 2019, Tagovailoa suffered injuries that ended his season prematurely. He subsequently decided to forgo his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins, 2020 and 2021

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was chosen fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins. He made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the New York Jets, coming in during the fourth quarter of a 24-0 blowout win. In Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa threw for a then-career-high 361 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions as the Dolphins lost and missed the playoffs.

Despite a poor first half of the 2021 season, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins turned things around dramatically during the second half, with the Dolphins achieving their first seven-game winning streak in 36 years. However, the team ultimately failed to make it to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. Tagovailoa finished the 2021 regular season with 2,653 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

Miami Dolphins, 2022 and 2023

Early in the 2022 season, Tagovailoa threw for a new career high of 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in a comeback win over the New England Patriots. A couple weeks later, he suffered head and neck injuries in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was put in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa returned in Week 7 to help the Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Later in the season, he was put back in concussion protocol when he began experiencing concussion symptoms again, and was ruled out for the final two games of the season. Incidentally, the Dolphins went on to claim their first playoff berth since 2016. Despite his season-ending injury, Tagovailoa finished the 2022 regular season with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 13 games. Moreover, he led the league in passer rating.

Tagovailoa began the 2023 season on a strong note, throwing for 466 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance. Tagovailoa continued to play exceptionally throughout the rest of the month, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September. In early 2024, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Tagovailoa finished the 2023 regular season with a league-leading 4,624 passing yards, as well as career highs in passing touchdowns, with 29, and completions, with 388. The Dolphins went on to reach the Wild Card Round, where Tagovailoa made his playoff debut with 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philanthropy

In early 2021, Tagovailoa established the Tua Foundation, which works to support youth initiatives and programs focused on health and wellness. Its efforts are primarily focused on communities in Hawaii, Alabama, and Miami. The Tua Foundation hosted its inaugural fundraising event in the summer of 2021, and raised $93,000 for the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Personal Life

In 2022, Tagovailoa married his girlfriend Annah. Together, they have a son named Ace. Tagovailoa is an evangelical Christian. He also practices jiu-jitsu.