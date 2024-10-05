What is Trevor Lawrence's Net Worth and Salary?

Trevor Lawrence is a professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $30 million. Drafted in 2021 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence had his breakout season in 2022 when he led the team to its first division title and playoff win in five years. Lawrence was previously a star college football player at Clemson University, where he led the Tigers to numerous championships and was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Athlete of the Year for his final season in 2020.

Early Life and High School

William Trevor Lawrence was born on October 6, 1999 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has an older brother named Chase. As a teenager, Lawrence went to Cartersville High School in Georgia, where he played both football and basketball. A star quarterback, he led the Purple Hurricanes to 41 consecutive victories, two state championships, and four regional titles between his sophomore and senior years. In his senior year in 2017, Lawrence broke the Georgia state record for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Collegiate Career

A five-star recruit coming out of Cartersville High, Lawrence was considered one of the best high school quarterback prospects of all time. He ended up committing to Clemson University for college, playing three seasons with the Tigers from 2018 to 2020. In his freshman season, Lawrence led the team to an undefeated regular season and landslide victories in the ACC Championship Game, Cotton Bowl, and CFP Championship Game. He was named ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year to honor his achievements. Lawrence had another incredible season in 2019, leading Clemson to another undefeated regular season and ACC Championship Game win, as well as a victory in the Fiesta Bowl. However, the Tigers lost the CFP Championship Game to LSU. Lawrence finished his collegiate career on a high note in 2020 by leading Clemson to yet another ACC Championship Game title. For his 2020 season, he was named both ACC Player of the Year and ACC Athlete of the Year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

In the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence was chosen first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coming off a league-worst 1-15 record from the previous season, the team went on to have another disastrous season with a 3-14 record. However, Lawrence performed solidly as the starting quarterback, passing for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with a league-high 17 interceptions. He had his breakout season in 2022, passing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns and leading the Jaguars to their first division title in five years. In the playoffs, Lawrence led the team to a massive 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. The Jaguars then fell to the eventual Super Bowl victor the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Despite dealing with four separate injuries, Lawrence had a strong season in 2023, passing for 4,016 yards and 21 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns. However, the Jaguars lost five of their final six games of the regular season and missed the playoffs. In 2024, Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the team, including $142 million guaranteed. At the time, this tied him with the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow as the highest-paid NFL player in history. The Jaguars went on to lose their first two games of the 2024 season.

FTX Scandal

Along with several other major athletes and celebrities, Lawrence served as a paid spokesperson for the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021. The following year, the company filed for bankruptcy, erasing billions of dollars in customer funds. Lawrence and the other paid FTX spokespeople were subsequently sued in a class-action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2021, Lawrence married his high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry. A few years later, they announced they were having a child.