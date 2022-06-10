What is Trevon Diggs' Net Worth and Salary?

Trevon Diggs is a professional football cornerback who has a net worth of $3 million. Trevon Diggs first became known playing for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Before this, he played collegiate football with the Crimson Tide at the University of Alabama. Among his career achievements, Diggs posted the most single-season NFL interceptions in 40 years when he made 11 in 2021.

Early Life and High School

Trevon Diggs was born on September 20, 1998 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He has two older brothers named Darez and Stefon who also play football, the latter with the Buffalo Bills. Diggs lost his father, Aron, in early 2008 from congestive heart failure.

As a teen, Diggs went to Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School in Rockville, where he spent his freshman and sophomore years. He then transferred to the Avalon School in Wheaton, to which his football coach Tyree Spinner had moved. In high school, Diggs played as defensive back and wide receiver. In his junior year, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,008 yards and 15 touchdowns. He improved his senior year with 1,269 receiving yards.

Collegiate Career

For college, Diggs went to the University of Alabama. He played as wide receiver and safety during his freshman year, and also served as a return specialist. Diggs finished his first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide with five tackles, 11 receptions, and a touchdown. In his sophomore year, he became a full-time cornerback and recorded six tackles and three passes defended. Diggs only played the first six games of his junior season due to a broken foot; he finished the year having posted 20 tackles and one interception. For his senior year in 2019, he started 12 games and recorded 37 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended.

Dallas Cowboys

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs was chosen in the second round with the 51st overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, he posted his first career sack in a 38-49 defeat. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Diggs recorded his first pair of career interceptions in a 9-23 loss. The week after that, a fractured bone in his foot placed him on injured reserve through late December.

Diggs' first career touchdown came in Week 3 of the 2021 season; he accomplished the feat off an interception thrown by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys ended up winning the game, and Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He continued his success in Week 4, recording four tackles and two interceptions in a victory against the Carolina Panthers. For his performance, Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Two weeks later, in Week 6, he recorded his second career touchdown off an interception thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. In the process, Diggs tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with an interception to start the season, with six. Later, after notching his 11th interception at the end of December, he tied the Cowboys single-season record for interceptions. Even more significantly, Diggs' 11 single-season interceptions were the most posted by any NFL player in 40 years.

Personal Life

In 2016, Diggs had a son named Aaiden.