Trent Dilfer Net Worth:

What is Trent Dilfer's Net Worth?

Trent Dilfer is a retired American football quarterback and sports analyst who has a net worth of $12 million. Trent Dilfer played in the NFL for 14 years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers and is a Super Bowl champion.

Early Life

Trent Farris Dilfer was born on March 13, 1972, in Santa Cruz, California, where he attended Aptos High School and played football on the varsity team. Dilfer went on to Fresno State to continue playing quarterback and started in two bowl games and also helped the Bulldogs win or share the conference title for three straight years. In 1993, he led the nation in passer efficiency and was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year. Trent was also awarded the Sammy Baugh trophy as the top collegiate quarterback. After his junior season, he declared for the NFL Draft.

NFL Career

With the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft, Trent Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played for six years and became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to ever go to the Pro Bowl. In 2000, he signed on as a backup with the Baltimore Ravens and became the starter midway through the season in which they won the first Super Bowl in franchise history in Super Bowl XXXV. But Dilfer was not re-signed the following year, becoming the first quarterback to be let go after a Super Bowl victory. He spent the next four years mostly as a backup for the Seattle Seahawks and had quick stints with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers before finally retiring in 2008.

Over his NFL career, Trent Dilfer threw for 20,518 yards along with 113 touchdowns and 129 interceptions with a 55.5% completion rate for a passer rating of 70.2.

Broadcasting

Trent Dilfer was hired by ESPN as an NFL analyst shortly after his retirement from the NFL. He worked pregame shows and was a studio analyst and also had his own segment called "Dilfer's Dimes" featuring highlight-reel passes. Dilfer was replaced in 2017, and he signed on with Fox Sports 1 making regular appearances on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Contracts & Earnings

Trent Dilfer signed an eight-year, $16.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that included a $4.5 million signing bonus. His deal with the Baltimore Ravens was for one year and $1 million. He then signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Seahawks before coming to terms with the team on a four-year, $8 million deal the next season. Dilfer signed a four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $7.5 million with a signing bonus of $2.1 million but only played with the team for one year before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Trent Dilfer earned more than $27 million in salary alone over his NFL career.

Personal Life

Trent Dilfer is married to Cassandra Dilfer, and the couple has four children together. The family resides in Saratoga, California.

Trent Dilfer served as the head coach of the quarterback camp Elite 11 and became the head coach for the Lipscomb Academy football team in 2019.