Travis Frederick net worth: Travis Frederick is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $16 million. He is best known for his time as a Dallas Cowboy.

Travis Frederick was born in Sharon, Wisconsin in March 1991. He was a center who played for Big Foot High School. Frederick played his college football for Wisconsin. He was a two time Big Ten champion and was a first-team All-American in 2012. He was drafted #31 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft. Frederick played for the Cowboys for his entire NFL career from 2013 to 2019. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2013. Travis Frederick was a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. In 2016 he signed a six year deal for $56.4 million with the Dallas Cowboys.