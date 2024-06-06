TONY SIRAGUSA Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $6 Million Salary: $500 Thousand Birthdate: May 14, 1967 - Jun 22, 2022 (55 years old) Birthplace: Kenilworth Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.92 m) Profession: American football player, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tony Siragusa's Net Worth

What was Tony Siragusa's net worth and salary?

Tony Siragusa was an American professional football player who had a net worth of $6 million at the time of his death in June 2022. Unfortunately, Tony Siragusa died on June 22, 2022 at the age of 55.

He played defensive tackle in the NFL for 12 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. After retirement, he became an NFL sideline analyst for Fox. He also got into acting, appearing in movies and TV shows.

Career Earnings

Tony's first professional contract with the Colts secured him the NFL minimum rookie salary of $61,000. He kept his head up, worked his socks off and not long after, he was offered an improved contract that saw him earn $1.1 million.

In April of 1997, Tony signed a 4-year $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal worked out to an average per-season salary of $1.5 million. After adjusting for inflation, a $6 million deal in 1997 is the same as signing an $11 million deal today.

At his peak as a TV commentator, Tony earned an annual salary of $500 thousand per year from Fox Sports.

Early Life

Siragusa went to David Brearley High School in Kenilworth, New Jersey. He actively participated in football and wrestling. He held the New Jersey state wrestling champion title, boasting a 97-1 record.

While he was a talented wrestler, his true passion lay in football, where he excelled in defense, punting, and place kicking. His average punt distance was 39 yards, and his success rate was 15 out of 18 extra-point attempts.

College Career

Siragusa attended the University of Pittsburgh and picked up where he'd left off football-wise. He served as a dedicated defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Panthers in his sophomore and junior seasons in 1986 and 1987 under head coach Mike Gottfried.

In April 1988, he tore his ACL during a practice session which required surgery and kept him out for the 1988 season. It was clear as day that he was destined for a first-round draft selection but this unfortunate incident resulted in him going undrafted in the 1990 NFL draft.

Indianapolis Colts

Siragusa's NFL career began in 1990 when he signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. He played 13 games that season, starting in 6 of them, and secured 1 sack, 36 tackles, and a fumble recovery.

The following year, he played in 13 games, starting in 6 of them, and really stepped up his game with 2 sacks, 46 combined tackles and another fumble recovery.

Siragusa proved reliable in the 1992 season by participating in every one of the 16 games and starting in 12 of them. He racked up 3 sacks along with a total of 65 combined tackles. The 340-pound bulldozer evolved into an outstanding athlete and a vocal leader over the next few years leading up to his last season with the Colts in 1995.

Baltimore Ravens

In 1997, Siragusa joined the Baltimore Ravens. He was a key player on their legendary 2000 defense, which many people still consider one of the best ever in NFL history. Goose was also instrumental in the Ravens' first Super Bowl win, where they crushed the New York Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

He hang up his cleats in 2001, capping off an amazing career with 562 tackles (416 solo), 22 sacks, five forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries for 12 yards, and 28 pass deflections over 170 games.

Post-NFL Career

Siragusa had a wonderful personality that helped him transition seamlessly into the world of television. He kept NFL fans informed and entertained on the sidelines as a reporter and analyst for Fox from 2003 to 2015.

As if that wasn't enough, he ventured into acting as well, with tiny roles in movies like the 2002 Drama '25th Hour' and the hit TV show 'The Sopranos.' Furthermore, he hosted 'Man Caves' on the DIY Network and a documentary show called 'Mega Machines' on The Learning Channel.

Personal Life

Tony was married to his long-time love, Kathy Giacalone and they were blessed with three kids. He loved going on fishing trips and scuba diving on his boat and always made time in his busy schedule to enjoy his hobbies and spend time with his family.

He also co-owned a restaurant called Tiff's with his buddy Michael Romanelli. The restaurant is located in New Jersey and specializes in making mouth-watering baby back ribs.

Death

Siragusa passed away peacefully while sleeping on June 22, 2022 at the age of 55. His loved ones, friends and former coworkers paid heartfelt tributes to him on social media and at his funeral service, recalling the impact he had on their lives.