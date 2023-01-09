Tony Dungy Net Worth:

What is Tony Dungy's Net Worth and Salary?

Tony Dungy is a former American professional football player, coach, and analyst who has a net worth of $14 million. Tony Dungy earned his net worth as a head coach in the National Football League for 13 years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts and as an analyst on NBC's Football Night in America.

Early Life

Anthony Kevin Dungy was born on October 6, 1955, in Jackson, Michigan. Tony graduated from Parkside High School in 1973 and then went to the University of Minnesota where he played football. He was the Gophers' most valuable player as their quarterback in 1975 and 1976, and in 1977, Dungy was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

NFL Playing Career

Tony Dungy went undrafted but signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent. The team converted him to defensive back, and he'd play in the league for three years with his best season coming in 1978 during which he intercepted six passes and won a championship with the Steelers in Super Bowl XIII.

During a game in 1977 against the Houston Oilers, Tony Dungy served as the emergency quarterback when both Terry Bradshaw and Mike Kruczek went down with injuries. He intercepted a pass and threw an interception, and he's the most recent NFL player to do both in the same game.

Dungy played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1979 before finishing his career with the New York Giants during training camp in 1980.

Coaching Career

Tony Dungy got his start in coaching as defensive backs coach at the University of Minnesota in 1980 before taking the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in Pittsburgh in 1984. Dungy then went to the Kansas City Chiefs as defensive backs coach in 1989 and became defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 1992.

In 1996, Dungy became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the worst franchises in the league. Tony Dungy is credited with turning the organization around with the implementation of the Tampa 2 defensive scheme while leading them to four playoff appearances in six seasons during the late 90s and early 2000s. He was fired after the 2001 playoffs due to lack of postseason success, but the team he had a hand in constructing won Super Bowl XXXVII the next season.

Tony Dungy was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2002, and the team made the playoffs in each of his seven years in charge. He's considered a key factor in the Colts' success throughout the 2000s, and the team won its first Super Bowl in over three decades when the Colts defeated the Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. This made him the first head coach of African American descent to win a Super Bowl. Dungy retired from coaching following the 2008 season.

Tony Dungy was awarded the George Halas Award in 2006 and the Lamar Hunt Award in 2009. He's a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team as a coach and was inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in 2010 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor in 2018.

Coaching Salary and Contracts

Upon being hired as the head coach of Tampa Bay in 1996, Tony signed a 6-year, $4 million contract that paid an average annual salary of $650 thousand outside of bonuses. Just two years later, Tony signed a 5-year, $6.5 million contract extension with Tampa Bay that upped his annual salary to $1.3 million and made him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the league at the time.

Just eight days after being fired by the Bucs in January 2002, Tony signed a 5-year, $13 million contract to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts that paid an average of $2.6 million.

NBC Salary

For commentating work at NBC, Tony Dungy's annual salary is $2 million.

Personal Life

Tony is married to Lauren Dungy, and the couple has 11 children together: three biological and eight adopted. Their oldest son died by suicide at the age of 18 in 2005.

Dungy is the national spokesman for All Pro Dad, a fatherhood program of Family First, a national non-profit organization based in Tampa, Florida. In 2007, he was also appointed a member of the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation by President George W. Bush.

Tony Dungy has released several books including his memoir "Quiet Strength," a children's picture book titled "You Can Do It," "Uncommon: Finding Your Path To Significance," and a book with his wife Lauren entitled "You Can Be A Friend."

Real Estate

Since the late 1990s, Tony's primary home base has been Tampa, Florida. In 1997 he paid $205,000 for an undeveloped plot of land in Tampa. The next year he completed construction on a 8,500 square foot mansion with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Today this home's estimated value is $3 million.