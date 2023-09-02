What is Todd Gurley's Net Worth and Salary?

Todd Gurley is a retired professional football running back who has a net worth of $18 million. Todd Gurley played in the NFL from 2015 to 2020, primarily with the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams. An immediate success, he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in his first season for rushing over 1,000 yards, and in 2017 was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year for leading the league in rushing touchdowns. Gurley finished his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Career Earnings

Todd Gurley earned a total of $49,066,286 in his six-year NFL career. His biggest contract was a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams that he signed in 2018. This contract made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history at the time. Gurley's biggest single-season salary was $14.375 million, which he earned in 2018.

Here is a breakdown of Gurley's NFL contracts:

2015-2019: Four-year, $13.823 million contract with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams

Four-year, $13.823 million contract with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams 2018-2023: Four-year, $60 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams

Four-year, $60 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams 2020: One-year, $6 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons

Gurley was released by the Rams after the 2019 season due to declining production and injury concerns. He signed with the Falcons for the 2020 season, but was released after just one year. Gurley retired from the NFL in 2022.

Early Life and High School

Todd Gurley II was born on August 3, 1994 in Baltimore, Maryland. As a teenager, he went to Tarboro High School in North Carolina, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball, and track. On the Vikings football team in his junior season, he amassed 1,472 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. In his senior season, Gurley was named the North Carolina AP Player of the Year after recording 2,600 yards and 38 touchdowns. He went on to lead the Vikings football team to the 2A North Carolina state championship title.

Collegiate Career

For college, Gurley committed to the University of Georgia to play football for the Bulldogs. He had immediate success in his first season, helping the team achieve a 12-2 record and a place in the SEC Championship. Although the Bulldogs fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Championship, the team went on to win the Capital One Bowl against Nebraska. Gurley finished the season with 1,385 rushing yards on 222 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns. He finished second in the SEC in rushing yards, and was named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

As a sophomore in 2013, Gurley led the Bulldogs in all major rushing categories, as well as receiving touchdowns. Also that season, he joined the Bulldogs indoor track team and competed in the 60-meter hurdles. Gurley went on to have a complicated junior season marked by misbehavior and injury. Early in the season, he was indefinitely suspended by the University of Georgia for allegedly violating NCAA rules. A quick investigation found that he had received $3,000 over two years for signed autographs and memorabilia. Ultimately, Gurley was suspended for four total games. In his first game back, he tore his ACL, ending his season. Gurley subsequently chose to forgo his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.

St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

In the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley was chosen in the first round with the tenth overall pick by the St. Louis Rams. He made an immediate impact in his first season with the team, rushing 566 yards in just his first four NFL starts. In Week 15, Gurley hit a total of 1,000 rushing yards for the season, making him just the third rookie in Rams history to amass that number in a season. For his accomplishments, he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl. The next season, with the Rams back in Los Angeles, Gurley struggled to find his footing. He finished with 278 carries for 885 rushing yards as the Rams crawled to a 4-12 record. Gurley bounced back in a major way in 2017. In Week 3, he ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown. After recording 241 rushing yards, 140 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in September, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Gurley earned another NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for December. He finished the regular season leading the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns; he also led the league in scoring among non-kickers, with 114 points. Gurley was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his incredible season.

In the summer of 2018, Gurley signed a four-year contract extension with the Rams. He went on to have a strong season after scoring the Rams' first touchdown of the season in Week 1. In Week 6, he ran 28 times for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over the Denver Broncos. Gurley was later named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October after rushing for 462 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 16 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams went on to win their second straight NFC West title en route to an NFC Championship victory over the New Orleans Saints. In Super Bowl LIII, the team fell to the New England Patriots. Not long after the game, it was reported that Gurley had arthritis in his left knee. His ailment would plague him in 2019, his final season with the Rams. Gurley finished that season with 857 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, plus 31 receptions for 207 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was eventually released from the Rams in March of 2020.

Atlanta Falcons

A few weeks after his release from the Rams, Gurley signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his sole season on the team with 195 carries for 678 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, as well as 25 receptions for 164 receiving yards.

Retirement

Gurley took the 2021 season off, and in October of 2022 confirmed in an interview that he had retired from playing professional football.

Other Activities

After leaving the NFL, Gurley became an owner of the professional indoor football team the FCF Beasts. Elsewhere, he co-founded the M.A.D.E. Sports Foundation, which does community outreach through sports. In other charitable endeavors, Gurley hosted a childhood literacy initiative in collaboration with Pizza Hut and the nonprofit First Book.

Real Estate

In May 2017, Todd paid $1.825 million for a home in Chatsworth, California. He sold this home in January 2021 for $2.025 million. Here is a video tour of Todd's former SoCal home: