Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Apr 6, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Norfolk Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tim Hasselbeck's Net Worth

What is Tim Hasselbeck's Net Worth?

Tim Hasselbeck is a television sports analyst and former professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $16 million. Tim Hasselbeck currently serves as an analyst for ESPN. As a football player, he played eight seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2007, and also briefly played in NFL Europe. He is the younger brother of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, and the son of former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck.

Early Life and High School

Tim Hasselbeck was born on April 6, 1978 in Norfolk, Massachusetts to Don Hasselbeck, a former NFL tight end for the New England Patriots, and Mary. His older brother is Matt, who also went on to play in the NFL. As a teenager, Hasselbeck attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts, where he played high school football. In three seasons, he threw for over 4,700 yards and 50 touchdowns. As a senior, Hasselbeck threw for 1,970 yards and 21 touchdowns, and also ran for five touchdowns. For that season, he was named Player of the Year by the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, and earned All-America honors from USA Today. In addition to football, Hasselbeck played basketball at Xaverian.

Collegiate Career

For college, Hasselbeck played with the Eagles football team at Boston College from 1996 to 2000. His brother Matt also played for the team during that time. In his first season, Hasselbeck was redshirted; subsequently, as a redshirt freshman in 1997, he only took four snaps at quarterback. He appeared in six games as a redshirt sophomore in 1998, and completed nine of 12 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Hasselbeck became the starting quarterback for the Eagles as a redshirt junior, and finished the season with 1,940 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, in a game against Virginia Tech in late 1999, he completed the longest touchdown pass in Boston College history, at 97 yards.

In his senior season at Boston College, Hasselbeck became a team captain. He finished the season with 2,019 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, as well as 203 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown. Following his successful final season with the Eagles, Hasselbeck was given the annual Thomas F. Scanlan Award from Boston College. Overall, during his collegiate career, he amassed 3,980 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns. Hasselbeck obtained his bachelor's degree in marketing.

NFL Career

Hasselbeck began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2001. He subsequently signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2002, Hasselbeck was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad as a free agent; the same year, he played briefly in NFL Europe with the Berlin Thunder. Hasselbeck went on to sign with the Washington Redskins in 2003, serving as a backup quarterback. He entered the team's starting lineup when Patrick Ramsey was injured. In late 2003, Hasselbeck completed 13 of 19 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 victory over the New York Giants. However, the next week, he recorded the lowest possible single-game passer rating in a 0-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hasselbeck left the Redskins after the 2004 season.

In the spring of 2005, Hasselbeck signed with the New York Giants as the backup for quarterback Eli Manning. His only action on the field with the team, however, consisted of two kneel-downs. Hasselbeck was eventually released by the Giants on the first of September in 2007. The following month, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, having served as a television color commentator for the team just weeks earlier during a game against the Ravens. Ultimately, Hasselbeck appeared in only one game with the Cardinals. He finished his NFL playing career with 1,012 total passing yards and a 63.6 passer rating.

Sports Analyst Career

In mid-2007, Hasselbeck participated in the first annual Broadcast Boot Camp at NFL Films in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Later in the year, he made his television debut as a color commentator for a Cardinals-Ravens game on "NFL on Fox." Hasselbeck later became an analyst for ESPN. He also co-hosts "Fantasy Football Now" on ESPN2 and ESPN.com.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2002, Hasselbeck married television personality Elisabeth Filarski, whom he had met in college. She competed in the second season of the reality series "Survivor," and later co-hosted the ABC talk show "The View" and the Fox News talk show "Fox and Friends." Hasselbeck and Filarski have a daughter named Grace and two sons named Taylor and Isaiah.

Real Estate

In 2012 Elisabeth and Tim paid $4.2 million for a large mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. They sold the house in 2016 for $4.56 million. Around the same time as the Connecticut sale, the couple purchased a six-bedroom Nashville mansion on more than an acre for $2.18 million. During the time Elisabeth was working in New York City, the couple owned several apartments in the city including a $1.6 million two-bedroom apartment and a $3.3 million four-bedroom apartment.