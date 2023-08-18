Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $35 Million Date of Birth: Oct 11, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Minneapolis Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player, Actor, Athlete, Film Producer, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Terrell Suggs' Net Worth

What is Terrell Suggs' Net Worth Salary and Career Earnings?

Terrell Suggs is an American former professional football outside linebacker and defensive end who played for the Baltimore Ravens and has a net worth of $35 million. Terrell Suggs, AKA "T-Sizzle," played 17 seasons in the National Football League becoming Baltimore's all-time leader in sacks. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Early Life

Terrell Raymonn Suggs was born on October 11, 1982, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Laverne and Donald Suggs. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona, after eighth grade. He played high school football at Chandler High School and Hamilton High School where he set the Arizona Class 5A record for rushing yards in a game with 367 as a junior in 1999. As a senior, Suggs was named a Parade high school All-American in 2000 and Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year, among other awards.

Suggs attended Arizona State University, where he played defensive end from 2000 to 2002. He finished his career with 163 tackles, including a school career-record 65.5 tackles for losses, and 44 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and nine passes deflected. He set an NCAA single-season record with 24 sacks in 2002. He won the Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award, the Bill Willis Trophy, and Morris Trophy, among several other awards.

NFL Career

With the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, Terrell Suggs was selected by the Baltimore Ravens. This made him one of the youngest defensive players ever drafted at just 20 years old. Suggs was named the 2003 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He played for Baltimore until 2018, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time All-Pro, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He was also the NFL's forced fumbles leader in 2011. He first became a Super Bowl champion when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII. Suggs won a second championship, this time with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers 31-20. Suggs played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 but was released. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for the season before retiring from the NFL.

Over his career, Terrell Suggs accumulated a total of 886 tackles, 139 sacks, 39 forced fumbles, 60 pass deflections, 15 fumbles recoveries, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2009, Suggs signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2019, he signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Over his NFL career, Terrell Suggs earned more than $108.2 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

In 2009, Suggs was accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend, Candace Williams. No criminal charges were filed, and the lawsuit was dismissed. In September 2012, a protective order was placed against Suggs after he allegedly punched and dragged Candace alongside his car with their two children inside. Despite their rocky relationship, the couple married in December 2012 and the protective order was removed. They had two children together, and his wife filed for divorce in 2015.

Arizona Mansion

In 2011 Terrell paid $3.495 million for a gorgeous 9,000 square foot mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 1.6 acre property is worth at least $6 million today.