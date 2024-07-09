Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $14 Million Birthdate: Oct 28, 1972 (51 years old) Birthplace: San Diego Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Terrell Davis' Net Worth

What is Terrell Davis' Net Worth?

Terrell Davis is an American retired professional football player who has a net worth of $14 million. Terrell Davis was born in San Diego, California in October 1972. He first played fullback in his senior year at Lincoln High School. He also set the school record in the discus throw on the track team. Davis played for Long Beach State University before transferring to the University of Georgia. He was selected in the 6th round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Davis played his entire career for the Broncos from 1995 to 2001. During his career he won two Super Bowl Championships with the Broncos. He was a three time Pro Bowl selection as well as a three time First-team All-Pro. He was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1996 and 1998 and the NFL MVP in 1996. Davis was also the Super Bowl MVP of Super Bowl XXXII and a three time AFC rushing leader from 1996 to 1998. He was selected to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and the Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team. Davis is part of the Single Season 2,000 Rushing Yards Club. He has been inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. Since retiring form the game he has worked as a football analyst.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Terrell Davis signed a 3-year, $484,000 rookie contract with the Denver Broncos in 1995 including $38,000 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $161,333. In 1996 he signed a year 5-year, $6,800,000 contract extension guaranteeing annual salary of $1,360,000. His next deal was 9-year, $51,900,000 extension that worked out to an average annual salary of $5,766,667.

Early Life and College Career

Terrell Lamar Davis was born on October 28, 1972 in San Diego, California in a family of eight children. He played fullback as a senior leading his team to a 12–2 record. After high school, he got a baseball scholarship to Long Beach State University, where he joined the football team. However, the football program was cut due to budget issues in 1991 so Davis transferred to the University of Georgia.

He was initially a back up for future NFL star Garrison Hearst and became the lead running track when Hearst graduated, rushing for 824 yards in 1993. Unfortunately, his senior season started poorly due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Economics.

Professional Career

The Denver Broncos drafted Davis in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft and a year later he signed a five-year, $6.8 million contract. He rushed for 1,538 yards in total and recorded 13 rushing touchdowns for the team. They finished 13-3, tying for the best NFL record. While they lost to Jacksonville in the postseason, Davis averaged 6.5 yards per carry and was selected as first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl for the first of three consecutive years.

Super Bowl XXXII (1997)

In 1997 Davis rushed 1,750 yards and did 15 rushing touchdowns, breaking his previous records. The Broncos triumphed over Jacksonville in the playoffs, with Davis rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns. In all four postseason games he rushed over 100 yards and was named Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXXII. The Broncos won their first Super Bowl, breaking a 13-year AFC losing streak.

Super Bowl XXXII (1998) and Later Career

In 1998, Davis achieved a remarkable feat by becoming a member of the 2,000-yard club, having rushed for 2,008 yards. He earned the league MVP, his first NFL rushing title, his second NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award and his third AFC rushing title. The Broncos also won Super Bowl XXXIII with Davis logging 50 receiving yards and 102 rushing yards. That marked his last postseason game.

From 1996 to 1998 Davis had astonishing stats with 1,140 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in eight playoff games including seven consecutive 100-yard games. He didn't play much after the 1998 season due to injuries. He eventually hang up his cleats in 2002.

In his first four seasons, Davis rushed for 6,413 yards (4.8 per carry) and 56 touchdowns, outperforming most Hall of Fame running backs in this period. Overall, he finished his career with 7,607 rushing yards, 65 touchdowns, and 169 receptions for 1,280 yards. He is one of the only three Broncos to ever be named MVP and one of the only six players with over 1,000 postseason rushing yards. Additionally, he's the only player to ever do so in a career spanning less than 12 seasons.

Television

Davis joined the NFL Network as a correspondent and studio host for NFL Total Access. He also served as an expert commentator for some NFL Europe games covered by the network. His other appearances include one on "Sesame Street" in a December 1998 skit with Telly Monster, a talking football and Elmo. Davis also guest-starred on the episode "They Say It's Your Birthday" of Disney Channel's "The Jersey." It featured other sports stars like Shannon Sharpe, Tim Brown, Hardy Nickerson, and Tony Siragusa. He also appeared in the season 5 finale of the sitcom "Sister, Sister".

On August 29, 2008 Davis was on an episode of "The Colbert Report" to analyze Barack Obama's acceptance speech at Invesco Field. In 2023 he made a guest appearance on Paramount Network's "Bar Rescue" alongside current NFL players Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons.

Honors and Awards

In 2004 Davis was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and the Breitbard Hall of Fame in 2006. On September 23 he was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in a ceremony held later during a Broncos home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On February 7, 2016 Davis (along with John Elway) served as an honorary captain for the Broncos at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California. He was also part of the Trophy Presentation when the Broncos won the Super Bowl. The following year Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after eleven years of eligibility.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Davis is a family man married with a wife and three children. He has been married to Tamiko Nash since 2009. She is a former Miss California who was first runner-up at the 2006 Miss USA pageant. He wrote his autobiography, "TD: Dreams in Motion" after his first Super Bowl win. He later added a chapter about his NFL MVP season and second championship.

In 2001 Davis was mentioned in a high-profile Atlanta Gold Club case which involved prostitution, fraud and racketeeringbut was never charged with any offense. However, Campbell Soups, which he was advertising for, cut ties with him shortly thereafter.

In September 2023, Terrell paid $3.3 million for a home in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.