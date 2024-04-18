What is Taylor Lewan's Net Worth?

Taylor Lewan is a professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Taylor Lewan played for the NFL's Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2022. During his time with the team, he was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018. Lewan was released by the Titans in early 2023 after he had sustained season-ending injuries in both 2020 and 2022.

During his NFL career, Taylor Lewan earned a bit over $80 million in salary.

Early Life and High School

Taylor Lewan was born on July 22, 1991 in Sacramento, California to Kelly and Dave. For high school, he went to Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Arizona for three years before transferring to Chaparral High School in Scottsdale for his senior year. Originally a football defensive end, Lewan became an offensive lineman at Chaparral.

Collegiate Career

Lewan attended the University of Michigan for college. After redshirting his freshman year in 2009, he made his debut for the Michigan Wolverines football team in 2010, appearing in 11 games and starting nine. As a redshirt sophomore in 2011, Lewan was named to his first of three consecutive All-Big Ten Conference teams. The next season, he was named to the All-America team, and was also named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Lewan repeated both of those honors for his final season at Michigan in 2013.

Tennessee Titans

In the 2014 NFL draft, Lewan was chosen by the Tennessee Titans in the first round with the 11th overall pick. While Lewan was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in his first NFL season, the Titans struggled mightily, finishing the regular season with a dismal 2-14 record. The team performed terribly again in 2015, finishing with a league-worst record of 3-13. Lewan went on to have his breakout season in 2016, starting all 16 regular-season games and leading the AFC in rushing yards. Moreover, he scored his first NFL touchdown and was named to his first Pro Bowl. The Titans ended up finishing the season with a 9-7 record, which was better than their previous seasons but not enough to reach the playoffs. The 2017 season was a virtual repeat for both Lewan and the Titans, with Lewan starting all 16 regular-season games and the Titans again finishing with a 9-7 record. Toward the end of the season, Lewan earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He earned a third consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2018 as the Titans finished the regular season with a 9-7 record for the third straight year.

Following a four-game suspension for failing a drug test early in the 2019 season, Lewan started all 12 of the Titans' remaining regular-season games. He finished the regular season with the most rushing yards in the league, while the Titans finished with a 9-7 record for the fourth consecutive year. However, this time the Titans qualified for the playoffs, and ended up making it to their first AFC Championship Game in 17 years. Ultimately, the team fell to eventual Super Bowl LIV champions the Kansas City Chiefs. Things started to take a turn for the worse for Lewan in the 2020 season, when an ACL tear in Week 6 ended his season prematurely. The Titans ended up finishing the regular season atop the AFC South before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card playoffs. In 2021, the team again finished first in the AFC South, but this time lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional playoffs. Lewan played his final games with the Titans at the beginning of the 2022 season; after suffering a knee injury in Week 2, he was ruled out for the rest of the year. In early 2023, he was released by the team.

Personal Life

With his wife Taylin, Lewan has two daughters named Wynne and Willow and a son named Rico. The family lives in Springfield, Tennessee.

A few months after his release by the Titans in 2023, it was announced that Lewan had filed a medical malpractice suit against Dr. James Andrews in relation to the 2020 surgery to repair Lewan's torn ACL. Allegedly, the surgery resulted in "severe and permanent" damage.