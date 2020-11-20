Sterling Shepard net worth: Sterling Shepard is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for being a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

Sterling Shepard was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in February 1993. He is a wide receiver who played at Heritage Hall High School. Shephard played his college football for Oklahoma. He was drafted #40 overall by the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft. Sterling Shepard was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2016. He signed a four year deal with the Giants in 2016 for $5.94 million with $3.24 million guaranteed and a $2.52 million signing bonus. In 2019 he signed a four year extension with the New York Giants for $41 million with $21.3 million guaranteed. During his first four NFL seasons he had 247 receptions for 2,862 yards and 17 touchdowns. His father Derrick Shepard played in the NFL. Sterling Shepard married model Chanel Iman in 2018.