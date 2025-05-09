What is Stefon Diggs's Net Worth and Salary?

Stefon Diggs is a professional football wide receiver who has a net worth of $60 million. Stefon Diggs plays for the NFL's Houston Texans. Previously, he played for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, and with the Bills led the league in both receptions and receiving yards in 2020. With the Vikings in early 2018, Diggs caught the legendary "Minneapolis Miracle" touchdown pass that won the team the Divisional playoffs.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Stefon Diggs has amassed approximately $137 million in NFL earnings since entering the league in 2015. He began with a four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2018, he secured a five-year, $72 million extension. After being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million extension in 2022. In 2024, following a trade to the Houston Texans, his contract was restructured into a one-year, $22.5 million deal. In March 2025, Diggs joined the New England Patriots on a three-year, $69 million contract, with $26 million guaranteed. The deal includes performance-based incentives and a clause allowing the Patriots to void guarantees if his surgically repaired knee is re-injured.

Early Life and High School

Stefon Diggs was born on November 29, 1993 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He has two younger brothers, Trevon and Darez, both of whom became football players. Stefon Diggs attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, where he both played football and ran track. He had his best statistical season as a junior, when he recorded 810 receiving yards with 23 touchdowns. Diggs completed his high school career as a consensus five-star recruit, and was considered one of the best players in the country.

Collegiate Career

For college, Diggs chose to stay close to home so he could look after his younger brothers. He ultimately accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Maryland, College Park, where he played for the Terrapins football team from 2012 to 2014. Diggs made an immediate splash as a true freshman with 1,896 all-purpose yards, just shy of the school record for a single season. At the end of the season, he came in second behind Miami's Duke Johnson for ACC Freshman of the Year honors. Diggs had a less prodigious sophomore season, as an injury ended his season after just seven games. He bounced back somewhat as a junior, but again missed games due to injury. Diggs subsequently elected to forgo his senior season at Maryland to enter the 2015 NFL draft. He finished his collegiate career with 2,227 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings

In the 2015 NFL draft, Diggs was chosen in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings. He went on to have an impressive rookie season, posting consecutive 100-yard games and leading the Vikings in receptions (52) and receiving yards (720). Finishing first in the NFC North, the Vikings advanced to the Wild Card playoffs, where they fell to the Seattle Seahawks. Diggs performed even better in the 2016 season, recording 84 receptions for 903 receiving yards. In 2017, he put up 64 receptions for 849 receiving yards as the Vikings finished first in the NFC North. With a bye in the first round of the 2017-18 playoffs, the team moved on to the Divisional round against the New Orleans Saints. It was during the final ten seconds of that game that Diggs caught the "Minneapolis Miracle" pass, a 61-yard touchdown pass that secured the Vikings a 29-24 victory. The team subsequently lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

In the summer of 2018, Diggs signed a five-year contract extension with the Vikings. He went on to have a terrific 2018 season, recording 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns, and recorded a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass. Diggs continued to perform at a high level in 2019, when he posted a career-best three receiving touchdowns in Week 6. He finished the season with 63 receptions for 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns. With a second-place finish in the NFC North, the Vikings proceeded to the playoffs, where they beat the Saints in the Wild Card round. In the Divisional round, the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers. It would be Diggs's last season and postseason with the Vikings.

Buffalo Bills

Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in March of 2020. He had a remarkable first season with the team, setting single-season franchise records for receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), both of which also led the NFL for the year. In addition to earning his first of four consecutive Pro Bowl selections, Diggs was named to the All-Pro first team. The Bills ultimately finished first in the AFC East for the 2020 season, and proceeded to the playoffs. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional, the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Diggs had another strong season in 2021, with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Bills again finished first in the AFC East, but this time were eliminated in the Divisional playoffs by the Chiefs.

Diggs signed a four-year contract extension with the Bills in 2022. His successful run with the team kept on going that season, as he put up 108 receptions for 1,429 yards with a career-high 11 touchdowns. Again securing first place in the AFC East, the Bills made it back to the playoffs. Following a win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, the team fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round. Although Diggs had a slight decline in his performance in the 2023 season, he still managed to finish with 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bills finished first in the AFC East for the fourth consecutive year, and again won the Wild Card playoffs. In the Divisional round, the team narrowly lost to the Chiefs.

Houston Texans

In April of 2024, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. During his first season with the team, he reached 10,000 career receiving yards and recorded his first career rushing touchdown. However, his season ended after Week 8 due to a torn ACL. In just eight games in 2024, he recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards with three touchdowns.

Personal Life

Diggs has a daughter named Nova who was born in 2016.