Sidney Rice Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Sep 1, 1986 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Gaffney Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Sidney Rice's Net Worth

What is Sidney Rice's Net Worth?

Sidney Rice is an American retired professional football wide receiver who has a net worth of $12 million. Sidney Rice played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks where he became a champion in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Early Life

Sidney R. Rice was born on September 1, 1986, in Gaffney, South Carolina. He attended Gaffney High School where he played football and basketball for the Indians. He was All-State in both sports and helped lead the basketball team to consecutive state titles and the football team to a state championship. Rice was named to the High School Sports Report Statewide All-State team and selected as Offensive Player of the Year his junior season in football. He earned the 2002-2003 Class 4A Basketball Player of the Year award.

Rice was heavily recruited by many colleges and ultimately chose the University of South Carolina, where he played 2004 to 2006. He redshirted his freshman year in 2004, and in 2005 had six games with more than 100 yards receiving and three scoring multiple touchdowns. He led the SEC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In 2006, he had five games over the 100-yard receiving mark and two with multiple touchdowns scored. During his short career of just two years, he broke Sterling Sharpe's school career touchdown record with 23 touchdowns.

NFL Career

In the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Sidney Rice was selected at number 44 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Rice suffered a hip injury in the 2009-10 season's NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints and was supposed to have surgery in the off-season during the spring to repair it, but did not go through with it out of fear fearing that the surgery would affect his performance. In 2010, just three weeks into the next season's training camp, Rice decided to go through with the surgery and was unable to play until November 2010.

Rice agreed on a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 after the NFL lockout and was reunited with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback Tarvaris Jackson. Rice was placed on injured reserve on November 30, 2011. In February of 2014, the Seahawks released Rice, but he subsequently agreed to re-sign with Seahawks on a one-year contract on April 16, 2014. July 23, 2014, Rice announced he was retiring due to multiple concussions throughout his career.

Sidney Rice made the 2007 PFWA All-Rookie Team, was selected to the 2009 Pro Bowl and was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2009, and became a Super Bowl champion when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. He finished his career with 243 receptions for 3,592 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In July 2011, Rice signed a five-year, $41 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He reupped with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.4 million in April 2014.

Over his five-year career in the NFL, Sidney Rice earned more than $25.2 million in salary alone.

Washington Mansion

In July 2013, Sidney paid $2.65 million for a 5,500 waterfront home in Sammamish, Washington. Today this home is worth $6 – $7 million.