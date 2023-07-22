Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Mar 2, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Wałbrzych Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: Poland 💰 Compare Sebastian Janikowski's Net Worth

What is Sebastian Janikowski's Net Worth?

Sebastian Janikowski is a Polish American former professional football player who has a net worth of $20 million. Sebastian Janikowski, AKA "Seabass," played in the NFL for 19 years as a placekicker, primarily for the Oakland Raiders. He's the organization's all-time leading scorer and appeared in more games with the franchise than any other player. At one point, he tied the league record for longest successful field goal at 63 yards, which is now the third longest in history. The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder was well-known as one of the larger kickers in the game.

Early Life

Sebastian Pawel Janikowski was born on March 2, 1978, in Walbrzych, Poland, the only child to Henryk and Halina. His father moved to the United States in the early 1980s with hopes of reviving his professional soccer career. His parents divorced and Sebastian was left at home with his mother where he began to excel at soccer. At 15, he earned a spot on the Polish under-17 team. His father's marriage to an American citizen meant Sebastian could legally immigrate to the United States where he attended Daytona Beach High School and was a USA Today High School All-American in football.

College Career & Character Concerns

Janikowski played college football at Florida State University where he was a Consensus All-American in 1998 and 1999 and also won the Lou Groza Award both years. In August 1998, he got into a fight outside a Tallahassee bar and was charged with failure to leave the premises. The same year, he got into a fight at a local bar and was charged with battery after a season-ending win over rival Florida. His skill as a kicker was unquestioned, but his off-the-field behavior became a cause for concern for NFL scouts. And in January 2000, Janikowski was partying with friends when one was arrested at a nightclub. Sebastian offered to pay the officer to let his friend go and was arrested for attempting to bribe an officer.

NFL Career

With the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Oakland Raiders despite his character concerns. He's one of only three placekickers to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. In 2011, Janikowski was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in addition to making the Pro Bowl. He played for the Oakland Raiders from 2000 through 2017 becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points and appearing in more games for them than any other player. Sebastian Janikowski played one season for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 before announcing his retirement from the game in April 2019.

For his career, Janikowski made 436 of 542 field goals for an 80.4% completion rate to go along with 446 touchbacks.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In December 2004, Janikowski signed a five-year, $10.5 million deal with the Oakland Raiders. In February 2010, his four-year, $16 million contract extension made him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history at the time. He signed another extension with the Raiders in August 2013 for four years worth $15.1 million, and his last contract in the league came with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Over his career, Sebastian Janikowski earned more than $53.2 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Sebastian Janikowski and his wife, Lori, have three children together.